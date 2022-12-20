Mrs. Schaake Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,
I have been good most of the year but sometimes I am sassy. How do you fly? How do your reindeers fly? How are you magically? I have always wanted LOL surprises, jewelry box, baby alive toy and baby girl and orbeez squishy pets. Have a good Christmas! I will have cookies and milk waiting for you!
Your Friend, Addley
Dear Santa,
I have been good a little bit this year. How do you make the toys? How do you feed the reindeer? I want a hot wheels set, a dog monster toy truck that is in the demolition derby and a wind up hot wheels car.
Your Friend, Axel
Dear Santa,
I love you! Does it always snow in the North Pole? How do your reindeer fly? Do you like the Santa cookies I leave out for you? I would like a baby Elsa doll with a crown. I would also like a tiny stuffed reindeer toy or a really, really soft unicorn that smells good. I really like candy and Santa gummies. Thank you.
Love your friend, Bailey
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. What do the elves do? What do you eat for lunch? How do you make your reindeers float? I want a remote control car, a star pillow and some pencils that look like money.
Your Friend, Beckham
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. What do you feed your reindeer? I want to know how the elves make all the toys in time for Christmas, I want a skateboard, electric scooter, a push dirt bike for my little brother, new dirt bike gloves and a dirt bike helmet.
Love, Brody
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like to know how your elves make presents. I would like to know how you make toys. I want Godzilla and King Kong toy...that is all I want this year!
Your Friend, Gavin
Dear Santa,
I have been good a little bit of the days and bad some of the days. I would like to know how the elves make the toys. I would like to know how you say ho, ho, ho. Why do you say “Merry Christmas”? I would like a remote control drone, a hot wheels track, mini size laptop for kids and toy refrigerator.
I love you, Santa!
Gunner
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year long! How do the elves make the presents? What do you feed your reindeer? Do you like wearing red? All I want for Christmas is a Barbie and real German Shepherd dog. I love, Santa!
Karlee
Dear Santa,
I been good all year long! How do your reindeer fly? How do the elves make the toys? How cold is it at the North Pole? I want a stuffed animal unicorn, a new rainbow Barbie doll and new pajamas that have pandas on them.
Your Friend, Lainey
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year long! How do you make your sleigh go in the air? I want to know how the white foxes make different colors in the sky. How did you get all your elves? I want a hot wheel track, a monster truck, a rip stick that has two wheels with a skinny part in the middle and a real skateboard that I can stand on.
Love Your Friend, Leland
Dear Santa,
I like you! I know the reindeer have magic powers to make them fly. Where do the reindeer stay when it is not Christmas? How do the elves make the toys? I have been good all year! I would like a Christmas toy. I would like a PJ Masks Roar Powercat in blue. I would like a Paw Patrol watch in blue. I would also like a Paw Patrol Light. Thank you.
Your friend, Lexi
Dear Santa,
How are you? How cold is it in the North Pole? Do you eat a lot of candy? What is your favorite candy? What does Mrs. Claus do all year? What do you do all year when it is not Christmas? What is your favorite kind of cookie? I would like a Gabby Dollhouse with the fairy set. I would also like a Barbie airplane. I love Christmas!
Love, Libby
Dear Santa,
Hi, how are you? How do you fly that sleigh with the reindeer? What makes them fly? How do the elves make dirtbikes? I have been good this year. My sister has been bad. I want a dirtbike toy to play with. I want some dirtbike gloves to wear. I want a dirtbike helmet and clothes. That is all I want. I hope you have fun feeding the reindeer tonight.
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you? I have been pretty good all year. I was wondering how you are able to watch how good all the children are being at one time? How do the elves make all of those toys? How do the reindeer fly? I saw you this year at Great Wolf Lodge and asked you for a V-Tech black watch for Christmas and that is still what I want for Christmas!
Love, Olivia C.
Dear Santa,
How are your elves? How is Mrs Claus? How do your reindeer fly? I was pretty good this year. I was hoping to get a Barbie suitcase doll and things for my Barbie suitcase doll. I would like a Barbie airplane doll.
Love, Olivia L.
Dear Santa,
Hello! How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been really good all year. I was wondering if your elves all do the same job or if they have different jobs? How do your reindeer fly? I would like a watch phone for Christmas so I can call my mom on the bus. I would like a drone that takes pictures like the one my brother Zane has. The other thing I would like is a remote train with train tracks and lots of carts for Christmas. Thank you!
Love your friend, Quinter
Ms. Eberle
First Grade Class
Hello Santa,
Is Mrs. Claus macing cookies? Haw ar you? I was nice when I helpt Lucy. I was naughtly when I tanlked during class. Santa, can I hav ur goggles? I wut the video Spatoon 2. Santa, do you hav a car? Haw do you cume by our houes? Thank you, by.
Love, Mason
Dear Santa,
How ar you? I hav bin nice win I wus making food for my sistrs. I was naughty win I was hitting my sistr. Santa, can I hav a big globe that opins and shuts? It shos me the insid. I oso wot a gliter gobe. Can you bring me a cri babe toy? How is Mrs. Claus? Thank you!
Love, Everhett
Dear Santa,
Helo and how are you? I pray to God for giving us Earth. I was naughty when I did not pic up my room, when my parents told me to. I want a computer, a unicorn stufe, and a par of pink and blue hed fons. Has enewon tuched an elf? Thank you for the presonts.
Love, Anna
Hello Santa Claus,
I love you! I was nice when I helpt my baby brather. I was noty when I interrupted my class. Can you bring me a turbo-controller? I olso want an ifone so I can call mom after scool. Can you bring me a Nerf gun? How are the raindeer? Thank you very much!
Love, Lane
Dear Santa,
I hop you go on a saf drive. I was nice wen I help my brother up. I was naughty wen I pusht my brother. I whant an Iphone, pensl griper, and nail palish. How are the randir doing today? Thank you Santa for what you gave to me.
Love, Dakota
Hi Santa,
Haw are you and your lfs? Ho, Ho, Ho, Merry Chrismas! I was nice when I helped mack cookies 4 you. I was naughty when I slapt Beau. I wunt a big unkorn. I want a belt bukle. I wunt a stuffed animal. Haw are you? I like your big hat!
Love, Willow
Hi Santa,
I am good. How are you? I was nice when I helped my friens. I wus not naughty. I wit a Lagoes unicorn and cat. I also want a big book. Santa, why did the cat kros the road? Thank you!
Love, Madison
Dear Santa,
How are you? I was nice when I helped Madson pik up paper towols. I was naughty when I sad shush to Logan. I want a new ipad chus myy ipad is really, really crakt up. I really, really whant a gold nekles chus thay really look kool. I whant a dunn buge chus I really like them. Haw are your alfs? Thank you for the gift!
Love, Luke
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I have been nice this year. I helped Lucy when she was sad. I was naughty when I stel candy from my bruthers but they stel it back! I want a gloldfish! I want a hover board! I want a book about animnls! How do you know what we want for Christmas? Bye Santa.
Love, Hadyn
Dear Santa,
How are you? I was naughty when I let the buls alt. I was nice when I helpt my dad work cows. I wut new lether gluves. My mom woshted my other gluves. Can I have two pocks of gum, buble gum and stick? I also want a dog. My cats are nat friendly. How are your elvs doing? Thank you for the presents!
Love, Conway
Dear Santa,
Haw are you? I’v ben good. I help my mom with my baby brather. I am naughty when I fite my big brather sumtims. Can I plees have a dog stuffey? Can I plees have a woch? Can I plees have a cheetah toy? Haw are your ranedeer? Thank you Santa.
Love, Joseph
Dear Santa,
I love you! I was nice when I let Lane play whith me. I was naughty when I throo a ball at my baby brother. For Christmas I want a wach, candy, and a nirf gun. What dose roodof look like? Thank you and good bye.
Love, Lucy
Dear Santa,
Haw are your elfs? I help my Grama mow the yard. I was noughty when I tho trash. Can I have an Apple fon? Can I have an Apple woch? Can I also have a normal woch? Are your elfs being noughty? Santa, thenk you for bringing us toys.
Love, Jaxson
Dear Santa,
Thank you for being nice. I am naghty when I am at hom. I am nice at skool. Santa, kan you bring me an Ifon? Santa, kan uy bring me a tebleat? Santa, ken uy bring me a computer? Santa, how are you doing? Santa, thank you for giving me gifs.
Love, Trace
Dear Santa,
Are you doing good? I was nice when I helpt Joseph up. I was naughty when I broke the puzzle. I wunt a Lagoe star wrs set. I wunt a misl book to follow along at church. I wunt an Army set. Wat do you do at the North Pol? Thank you Santa for my presins!
Love, Wes
Dear Santa,
I hope you have been eating good cookies. I was nice when I played whith my frends. I would like some sports stuff. I would also like 3 books and 1 airplan. How do you make it around the world in on night? Thanks Santa!
Love, Silas
Mrs. Jones
First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Hello. How do you know which presents go to someone? How do you go everywhere in one night? What do you reindeer like to eat? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was getting mad at my brother and sister and hitting them. Three nice things I did this year was make the bed, make sure my siblings are getting along and I helped set the table for dinner. Thank you for giving me a crayon kit last year for Christmas. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a toy unicorn, a new movie, and a new dress? I hope you have a good night and I will leave you milk and cookies.
Love, Fae
Dear Santa,
Hello. How do you fit all of the presents in the bag? How old are you? Who is the best at flying? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was playing with my sister’s toys without permission. Three nice things I did this year was get my dad a snack, found my sister’s toy and my mom told my sister to take out the trash can and I did it for her. Thank you giving me a hot wheels car and a hot wheels track last year for Christmas. The track was for my 600 hot wheels cars and I use it all the time. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a basketball game, a Dolphins football and a Dolphins QB Tua jersey? I hope you like my special cookie recipe I got it from my church.
Love, Kemper
Dear Santa,
Hello. Santa when do you eat? When do you sleep? When do you sled in the snow? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was smacking my sister and brother. Three nice things I did this year was I helped my mom with the dishes. I helped my grandma with her daycare and I cleaned my room. Thank you for giving me a watch for Christmas last year. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a kitten, an X box and a makeup set? You are the BEST!
Love, Kelly Jo
Dear Santa,
Hello. How high do you live? How many elves are there? Who is on the naughty list? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year is arguing with my parents. Three nice things I did this year was help my mom and dad. I play with my mom and dad. I helped wash the dishes. Thank you for giving me a nerf gun last year for Christmas. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a RC boat, a feast, and new clothes? I hope you have a good night.
Love, Dexton
Dear Santa,
Hello. How do you see us being good? What is your favorite cookie? What do the reindeer like to drink? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was fighting with my three sisters. Three nice things I did this year was help my dad with wood and I helped clean with my mom and play with my baby sister. Thank you for giving me a dirt bike last year for Christmas. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have muck boots, a football and football cards? I will give you cookies and milk. Please be careful and don’t fall out of your sleigh on Christmas Eve.
Love, Kansas
Dear Santa,
Hello. Why do you travel? How many reindeer do you have? Why do you go to the meet and greet? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was accidentally hurting my brother sometimes. Three nice things I did this year was helping my brother to get on mom and dad’s bed, helping my mom with stuff, and give my brother’s toys to him. Thank you for giving me the big Polly Pocket house last year for Christmas. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a hamster set who has babies overnight, Rapunzel and Maximus who eats apples, and a Baby Alive? I hope you can get to every house on Christmas Eve.
Love, Jocelyn
Dear Santa,
Hello. How do you make sure we are good? How are the elves? What is your favorite cookie? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was hitting my sister when she makes me mad. Three nice things I did this year was I helped my mom and dad unload dishes, I hug my two dogs, and I never forget to feed my dogs. Thank you for giving me a toy shotgun for Christmas last year. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a Dinosaur Power Ranger Megasword, a Dino Fury Power Ranger and a Dino Fury Transformer with a blue ranger key? I hope your sleigh is not too heavy on Christmas Eve. Please be careful.
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
Hello. How can you see me? How are the elves? What are your favorite cookies? How are the reindeer doing? Are they ready for Christmas Eve? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was not listening to my parents. Three nice things I did this year was take out the trash, help throw out my brother’s stinky diapers, and be a good friend at school. Thank you for giving me a big green autobot last year for Christmas. I would like to ask for three things this year for Christmas. Can I please have Avengers toys, a laser, and LEGOS? I will leave you 100 cookies and 100 carrots for your reindeer, and I would like to ride your reindeer.
Love, Finlay
Dear Santa,
Hello. Do you have a real name that is different than Santa? Who is your favorite reindeer? How old are you? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was almost breaking my pool. Three nice things I did this year is give my mom and dad lots of love, and help my dad with chopping wood and clean my room. Thank you for giving me a new blanket for Christmas last year. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a dream mask, a necklace with a shell or tooth to match my mom and dad, and a secret base to hide from my brothers when we play? I hope you have a wonderful Christmas Eve.
Love, Cutter
Dear Santa,
Hello. What do reindeer eat? Do you really have Rudolph? How do you fit all of the presents in the bag? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was yelling in Brexlyn’s ear. Three nice things I did this year was watch TV with my mom. I washed dishes with my mom. I help cook dinner. Last year Grandma got me a makeup set. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas. Can I please have a real hamster, a little cat, and a dollhouse with dolls? Have a safe trip on Jesus’ birthday!
Love, Addilyn
Dear Santa,
Hello. Where do the reindeer sleep? Do you think I am on the nice list? What are all the reindeer names? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was I took one thing from my sister’s room. Three nice things I did this year was I helped my Dad gather eggs from the chickens. I am nice to Fae. I helped Finlay with math. Thank you for giving me a crayon kit last year for Christmas. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a tie-dye dress, a tie-dye necklace and a toy unicorn that can move around by itself when I use the remote control? I hope you have a good night on Christmas Eve and Mrs. Claus will have a big cup of hot cocoa and cookies ready for you when you get home.
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Hello. How do you know we are being so good? What time on Christmas Eve do you start and end? How many elves do you have? One thing I’m really sorry I did last year was mess up my sister when she was playing the piano. Three nice things I did this year was play ping pong with my sister Camille, I helped my sister Aubrie get the pew at church, and I helped Aubrie get in the right spot when we were taking a picture. Thank you for giving me LEGOS last year for Christmas. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a watch, a LEGO set, and an alarm clock? I will give you milk and carrots and cookies.
Love, Paul
Dear Santa,
Hello. How old are you? How old is Christmas? How many elves do you have? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year was wrestle and attack my sister. Three nice things I did this year was I said sorry after attacking my sister. I also listen to my mom before my sister did and ask my dad before having candy. I help my mom get our dogs to our dog barn. Thank you for giving me a remote controlled car last year for Christmas. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a x-box, a x-box controller, and a chair that my mom might get me? Have a safe night.
Love, Gus
Dear Santa,
Hello. How many elves do you have? Are you real? Do you act in a movie? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year that was bad, it was just bad. I know you know. Three nice things I did this year was helping watering the plants, listen to my mom and dad, and clean my room before school. Thank you for a rc car last Christmas. I would like three things for Christmas this year. Can I have a real rabbit in a cage and a ranger and some clothes for my toes? Thank you.
Love, Bennett
Dear Santa,
Hello. How many cookies have you ate? Why do you bring presents? Why do you want to know who is naughty or nice? One thing I’m really sorry I did this year is I tattled too much. Three nice things I did this year were when my dog had its teeth pulled I held him in the car on the way home. I helped take out the trash. I helped wash the dishes. Thank you for giving me a unicorn and a Gabby dollhouse last year for Christmas. I would like to ask for three things for Christmas this year. Can I please have a camera, earbuds, and a motorized scooter? I will have a BIG plate of brownies and a BIG cup of hot cocoa waiting for you on Christmas Eve.
Love, Madisyn
Dear Santa,
Hello. How many reindeers do you have? How many elves work for you? Does it snow at the North Pole all year long? I am really sorry that I fought with my sister a lot this year. Three nice things I have done this year were I fed my sister’s calf for her, I took out the trash for my mom and dad, and I have cleaned my messy room when mom asked me. Thank you so much for the tool set for Christmas last year. I use it often. I would like to ask for three things this year. Can I please have a 3 set pocket knife holder, leg wraps for my horse and a new bit for my horse? I hope you like the cookies I leave for you.
Love, Westin
Mrs. Ebert
Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having the best life! Please be sure to say hi to the elves for me! Santa, thank you for bringing me a piano last year for Christmas! I LOVE it! I play random songs on it. Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. Santa, I’m sorry that I talked in class. It’s not too bad but it’s still not nice. I’m sorry, Santa, that it happened. If you forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. One thing that I’d like is a bike without training wheels. It’s easy without them. I’d also like a bookmark. I have a lot of books but I want a bookmark. I really want a hoverboard. They are so cool. Please, I really want one. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you a hoverboard because then we can be twins and ride them a lot.
Love, Addison
P.S. Beware of my dog, Milo. He’s very wild.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are excited about Christmas! Please be sure to say hi to Rudolph for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me pj’s last year for Christmas! I enjoyed wearing them at one point. Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. I don’t always do my chores. I really don’t like taking out the trash. Sorry, Santa. I will do better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. I’d like a pair of high heels. I’d wear them to church. I’d also like some Hatchimals. I love playing with them. Also, I’d like a hoverboard. I’d play outside in my front yard. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you milk and cookies because that’s what I have time to make you!
Your friend, Annalyn
Hi Santa,
I hope you are getting plenty of rest before your big trip! Please be sure to say hi to Blitzen for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a nerf gun last year for Christmas! I shot my brother with it. Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. I had a fight with my brother. We were wrestling outside on the ground. I’m sorry, Santa. I will try to do better. One thing that I’d like is flags for flag football. I could use them for when my friends come over. Next, another thing that I want is a football so I can throw the football when my friends come over. Another thing that I want is a football so I can throw the football with my friends, and play Keep Away. Last, I really want football cards. I could trade them! These are the three things I want for Christmas. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you an Apple Watch because I love Christmas and I love you. Also, I don’t want you to forget about the time.
Love, Beau
P.S. Santa, be careful not to crash into overhead power lines. That would hurt!
Howdy Santa,
I hope you are excited for Christmas. Please be safe and say hi to Rudolph for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a dirt bike last year for Christmas! Well, Santa, I haven’t been the nicest kid this year. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like a drone with a camera, a real German Shepherd puppy, and a Husky dog for Christmas.
Bentley
Howdy Santa,
I hope you are happy at the North Pole. Please be sure to say hi to Rudolph for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me an awesome Animal Drawing Kit last year for Christmas! Well, Santa, I have been a little naughty this year. I accidentally spilled my water on the kitchen floor. I cleaned it up. I’m sorry, Santa. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. I want another Animal Drawing Kit. I’d like a pet rabbit so that I can cuddle with it on the couch. Also, I’d like a robot that will listen to me and is a remote control robot. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you a stereo for your sleigh so you can listen to classical music.
Love, Camron
Hi Santa,
I hope you are being good! Please be sure to say hi to the reindeer for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a toy car last year for Christmas. I love to play with it! Well, Santa, I haven’t been the best this year. I hit my sister because I was so mad at her. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. I would like a giant bouncy ball. You can roll it and it won’t crush you. The next thing I would like is a hoverboard. I would like it because it floats. Also, I want some slime. Slime is sticky and gooey. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you cookies and milk because you are super nice. I love your reindeer!
Love, Colt
P.S. Give the reindeer carrots for me!
Hello Santa,
I hope you are healthy. Please be sure to say hi to the Elves for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me the Roblox Toy last year for Christmas! Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. I leave my socks everywhere in my house. Santa, I’m sorry and I will try to do better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. I’d like Lanky Box Merch. I’d play with it. I’d like Minecraft toys, too. Also, I’d like Robux Toys because my sister and I would play together. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you milk and cookies because you like them.
Your friend, David
Hi Santa,
I hope you are happy and healthy. Please be sure to say hi to your Elves for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a cat last year for Christmas. I snuggle with her. Well, Santa, I haven’t been angel this year. I’m sorry, Santa, for eating your cookie that was shaped like you. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. I would like a bunny. I like bunnies. I would like a drone. I will play with it all of the time. I would like a hover craft then I could throw away my skateboard. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you hot chocolate because you’re nice and jolly and happy.
Love, Everett
P.S. Be careful of my dad.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are getting plenty of rest before your big trip. Please be sure to say hi to the Elves for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me slime last year for Christmas. I like to throw it at my sister. Well, Santa, I haven’t been exactly the nicest kid this year. I poured slime on my sister’s head. She threw a rock at me so I dumped slime on her. I’m sorry, Santa. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d like some things for Christmas. I want a bike to ride. I’d like one because I’ll take care of the dog. The thing I want most is slime so I can play with it and I won’t throw it at anyone. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you a hug because you’re nice!
Your friend, Issac
P.S. Santa, be careful not to eat too many cookies.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a great day! Please be sure to say hi to the reindeer for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a Lego Set last year for Christmas! Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. When I was checking the timer on the tv I yelled at my dad. I’m sorry, Santa. I will apologize to my dad. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. The first thing I’d like is a dirt bike. It has gas and goes fast. I want it to be real and to be the right size. The 2nd thing is Vikings football cards. They are good and they have good players. The last thing is the Minecraft Legos. The game is fun and I like to build things. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you $1,000,000,000,000,000 because you need to pay your Elves.
Love, Jeremy
P.S. Santa, be sure that you have a great Christmas Day!
Hi Santa,
I hope you are healthy and getting plenty of rest before your big trip. Please be sure to say hi to Dasher for me. Santa, thanks for bringing me candy last year. I ate it all in 3 days! Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. I refused taking showers. I’m sorry, Santa. I’ll try to do better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like candy to eat. I’d enjoy it while playing video games upstairs in our living room. The most important thing I want is a brown puppy. I would play tag with him and I would name him Logen. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you a phone because then you could call Mrs. Claus when you need to.
Your friend, Kanon
P.S. Be sure to feed your reindeer right so they won’t choke on candy canes.
Hello Santa,
I hope you are happy and excited about Christmas! Please be sure to say hi to Mrs. Claus for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a saddle last year for Christmas! When I ride my horse, I use it. I’m careful! Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. I yelled at my little brother because I was playing with toys and he stepped on my toys. It made me mad. I’m sorry, Santa. I will try to do better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. One thing that I’d like is a saddle. I’d use it to ride my horse. Another thing I would like is a cowgirl outfit ‘cause I want to be a cowgirl. I really want a horse. I can go to the store and get what my mom and dad want. They would give me money to buy what they need. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you a bracelet and cookies.
Love, Makenna
P.S. Santa, make sure you fly right because you could get hurt.
Howdy Santa,
I hope you are getting plenty of rest before your big trip! Please be sure to say hi to Mrs. Claus for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a box house that we can write on. I put it in my basement. I colored on it. Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. Santa, I argued with my brother. I had a very cool pen I bought from the Book Fair. He tried to take it from me but I was using it to write a secret message. I yelled. Sorry, Santa. I will be better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I really want 3 things for Christmas. One thing I’d really like is a puppy. I’d go play outside. Another thing I would like is 2 soccer goals. I can play in the backyard and make soccer goals with my soccer ball! Santa, the thing I would like the most is 2 play guns that have glowing Orbeez. I will go to my friend’s house and have a fight. Santa, if I could, I’d give you an Apple Watch because then you could call Mrs. Claus during your trip.
Love, Owen
P.S. Be careful not to crash!
Hello Santa,
I hope you are happy! Please be sure to say hi to Mrs. Claus for me. Thank you for bringing me nail stuff last year for Christmas. I painted my nails and they were pretty. Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. I hit Danny (my brother). We were playing UNO. Danny took Lilly’s squish mellow. Sorry, Santa, I will try to do better. Santa, if you could forgive me, I want 3 things for Christmas. One thing I want is some slime. I will make bubbles with it when I am playing with it. I would like a giant ball. I will roll round and kick it. The third gift I would like is a drone. I would like a drone because I love drones! Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you heart chocolates because you give me presents.
Love, Rosemary
P.S. Be careful of my crazy cats because they knocked down our tree.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are getting plenty of rest before your big trip! Please be sure to say hi to Rudolph for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a bicycle last year for Christmas! I ride my bike around town. Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. I am very sorry for not putting toys away. I put a giant caterpillar on the floor. I put a long paper strip on the floor. Santa, I’m sorry. I will try to do better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. I would like some slime. I really like slime. I haven’t had it in so long. So, I can play with it. I’d really like a dog. I’d like a dog ‘cause I need 2 dogs. My dog is lonely. The important thing I’d really like is a football. I will play catch with my dad. I’d run routes. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you sugar cookies because you love them!
Love, Sam
P.S. Santa, be careful not to crash into the trees near my house!
Dear Santa,
I hope you are really healthy for Christmas! Please be sure to say hi to Mrs. Claus for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a Ginormous Squishy last year for Christmas! I love to squish it. Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. Sometimes I refuse to get off of things like my iPad. I like to watch things on my iPad in the mornings before school. I need to listen to my mom. I’m sorry, Santa. I will try to be better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like three things for Christmas. One thing I want for Christmas is clothes. My clothes are getting old. Next, another thing I want is some new leotards. Some of my leotards are getting passed down to my sis. The last thing I want is a Fox Elf Pet. I saw one on tv. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you a heated jacket because it’s really cold at Christmas.
Love, Sasha
P.S. Santa, be careful of the coyotes at my house.
Howdy Santa,
I hope you are fine! Please be sure to say hi to Rudolph for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a BB gun with a scope last year for Christmas! Well, Santa, I haven’t been exactly perfect this year. Sometimes I forget to clean my room when my mom tells me. Santa, I’m sorry. I’ll try to do better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. I’d like a rock tumbler to make shiny rocks. I’d like some rocks, too, to polish with the rock tumbler. Also, I’d like some books to read. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you a vacation to Florida because you need a little break time.
Love, Will
P.S. Watch out for sharks. They bite.
Dear Santa,
I hope you are getting plenty of rest before your BIG trip! Please be sure to say hi to Rudolph for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me a fish tank last year for Christmas! I put glow in the dark fish in it. Well, Santa, I haven’t been perfect this year. I yelled at my brother because he pulled my hair. It hurt! I should not have yelled at my brother. I’m sorry, Santa. I will do better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. One thing I’d like is a cute puppy. I will put a bow on its ears. Another thing I’d like is a kitten cage with 4 kittens in it. I will put a bow on each of them and a cat dress on each of them. The thing I’d really like is a treehouse. I will decorate it with pictures of my puppy and 4 kittens. These are the things I want for Christmas. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you a lot of cookies and milk!
Love & your friend, Willow B.
P.S. Santa, be careful of my puppy and my kittens! And say hi to all of the reindeer, please, Santa!
Howdy Santa,
I hope you are full of Christmas cheer! Please be sure to say hi to Rudolph for me. Santa, thank you for bringing me slippers last year for Christmas! I wear them when it gets cold. Well, Santa, I haven’t been too bad this year. My mom told me to keep my room clean but I didn’t. I’m sorry, Santa. I will do better. Santa, if you can forgive me, I’d really like 3 things for Christmas. I’d like a reindeer. I’d play with it a lot. Another thing I’d like is a new coat. I’d wear it on cold days. The last thing is a hoverboard. I want a hoverboard so my little brother can have my skateboard. Santa, if I could give you anything for Christmas, I’d give you a hug because you work so hard.
Love, Willow R.
P.S. Be careful of my Grandma’s wild geese!
