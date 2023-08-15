The Wamego school board voted Monday night to increase the pay for the faculty and staff.
Faculty pay was part of the negotiated agreement with the Wamego Teachers Association. By ratifying the agreement, the board added $1,371 to the base salary.
The agreement also touched on other areas including adding various coaches and sponsors to the middle school and high school, increasing special education teacher and social workers stipends to $1,000, and ensuring 210 minutes of planning time per week.
After ratifying the negotiated agreement, the board then addressed classified (non-teacher) salaries. A 4.25 percent increase was given to all returning administration not covered by the agreement, with a short list of exceptions. The same increase was also given to all starting wages.
The district’s contribution to the employee health insurance rose to $540/month across the board.
Both measures were approved on a 6-0 vote, with board member Claudia McAlister absent.
Budget, RNR
Superintendent Rob McKim handed out the 2023-2024 budget summary. He noted the valuation for the district jumped 12 percent.
He reminded the board they can only affect the mill levy for Supplemental General Fund (LOB), Bond & Interest Fund, and Capital Outlay Fund. “The 20 percent for the General Fund is non-negotiable. That’s the state.”
He also noted that if the board dropped the levy in the Capital Outlay or LOB budget, the district would lose a considerable amount of state matching funding. In the case of Capital Outlay, the state matches each dollar with 55 cents.
McKim recommended the board keep the Capital Outlay budget at eight mills, “based on the number of things (projects) we pushed back. We have several big projects pushed aside. Dropping from eight to seven mills takes about $192,000 off.
“You’re not approving anything tonight,” he went on. “We will publish the budget next week (in The Times) and approve it in September.
Strategic Plan
The board is considering a new strategic plan.
“We wanted to look at it a little later in the first semester so as to involve new board members,” McKim said. “Then approve it in January and work on the goals to implement in the next school year.”
Some board members were concerned about doing yet another plan.
“KASB did our last strategic plan,” Sheryl Wohler, board member, said. “Meh. I hope it’s better. I think people are weary of strategic planning. We did one, covid hit, never really rolled it out.”
Board member Bruce Coleman agreed. “I don’t think the last one was successful in any way at all. I guess I felt really hurried. We had papers like these (indicating posters around the room). Your little group had three to five minutes to write down ideas. If we have categories we want to focus on, can we have them in advance? So we can put a little thought into it?”
Wohler repeated her concern about patron hesitancy over another plan.
“People are weary of strategic planning, but it guides us,” she said. “That’s what they really need to hear.”
“If you never use them, people see no need,” McKim agreed. “If it was done four years ago and not used, there will be some hesitancy. We have to sell the value of it to our school board, education community and community at large.”
FACS Curriculum
The board approved the Family and Consumer Sciences curriculum and related textbooks which have been evaluated. There are some textbooks not yet evaluated, and those will be approved at a later date.
Building Needs Assessment
The board approved the Building Needs Assessment plan, which is required for budgetary purposes.
McKim had made a couple changes since the preliminary plan was introduced last month.
“I tried to make sure it represented questions you had and the essence of the building.”
Stage Lighting
The board approved an $85,574.44 bid from MSM Systems Inc. for new stage lighting. A 20 percent contingency was added as there were concerns raised over possible updates needed for the rigging.
Piano Donation
The board approved with thanks the donation of an acoustic piano for the WHS choir room by Lisa Hartley.
