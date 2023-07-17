Larry James Lauer September 5, 1948 - July 13, 2023 Larry Lauer, 74, passed away July 13, 2023, at his home near Westmoreland, KS after a long battle with cancer. He was born September 5, 1948, in Manhattan, KS to James and Jean (Dekat) Lauer. He was raised at Flush, KS where he attended school and graduated Flush High School in 1966 in the last graduating class of Flush High School. On November 5, 1976, Larry married Pamela June Blenn at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Flush, KS. She survives, of the home. Larry and Pam have one son, Brian, of Salina, KS. In addition to his wife and son, Larry is survived by his sister Brenda Heston (Jim) of Wamego, KS, and brothers Steve Lauer (Patty Larson) of Emporia, KS, Alan Lauer and Robert Lauer (Darla Shelton-Allen) of Westmoreland, KS, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Jane Chilcott, and sister-in-law Susie (Pinick) Lauer.
Larry was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 902 of Flush, KS.
Larry attended Manhattan Area Vocational Technical School where he studied Power Mechanics. Following Vo-Tech, he worked for Martin Tractor Co. in Topeka. Larry next worked several years for Ebert Construction, Bramhall Construction, and Feldkamp Construction as a heavy equipment operator before joining his father and brother, Alan, in the custom harvesting business. Larry harvested wheat and fall crops with his family for 10 years, after which he bought his first forage harvester. He chopped silage in Kansas and Nebraska for the next 35 years. After selling his forage harvester to a customer in Nebraska, he continued to go there to help with the harvest and to teach Jake how to do it right. Larry also worked with his neighbor, Jeff, through the years haying alfalfa, brome, and prairie hay. He ran a large backhoe for Wamego Recycling during the winter off-season. And he had a gravel hauling business for many years.
Larry served as a member of the USD 323 Board of Education for 12 years while Brian was in school, having the honor of presenting Brian with his high school diploma. He served a term as a board member of Pottawatomie Rural Water District #2. He also loved volunteering for many years to help with the Kansas High School 2A State boys' and girls' basketball tournaments.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm at Campenella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Rd. Wamego, KS.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Flush, KS. A burial will follow at Westmoreland City Cemetery, Westmoreland, KS.
Memorial donations are suggested to Caring Hearts Humane Society, Wamego, KS; Purple Paws Animal Rescue of Manhattan, KS; or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Flush, KS, and can be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547