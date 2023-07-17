Larry Lauer

Larry James Lauer September 5, 1948 - July 13, 2023 Larry Lauer, 74, passed away July 13, 2023, at his home near Westmoreland, KS after a long battle with cancer. He was born September 5, 1948, in Manhattan, KS to James and Jean (Dekat) Lauer. He was raised at Flush, KS where he attended school and graduated Flush High School in 1966 in the last graduating class of Flush High School. On November 5, 1976, Larry married Pamela June Blenn at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Flush, KS. She survives, of the home. Larry and Pam have one son, Brian, of Salina, KS. In addition to his wife and son, Larry is survived by his sister Brenda Heston (Jim) of Wamego, KS, and brothers Steve Lauer (Patty Larson) of Emporia, KS, Alan Lauer and Robert Lauer (Darla Shelton-Allen) of Westmoreland, KS, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Jane Chilcott, and sister-in-law Susie (Pinick) Lauer.