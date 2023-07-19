Kenneth G. Moats March 1, 1953 - July 3, 2023 Kenneth G. Moats, age 70, died on Monday, July 3, at his home in St. Marys from cancer.

Ken was born on March 1, 1953, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to John Samuel Moats and Evelyn Irene Sinders. Ken was the youngest of three siblings. As the only boy, he became accustomed to "making his own fun." He developed a can-do, independent streak, a trait he carried into adulthood and his professional life. Ken grew up in Southport, Indiana, where, from an early age, Ken showed an ability to problem-solve and was deft with his hands. He decided he would forge his own path. Ken met Mary Ann Medcalf and knew immediately: "I will marry her." They married on June 2, 1973, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Indianapolis.