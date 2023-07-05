Cynthia Worthing
Buy Now

Cynthia Ann Worthing June 30, 1949 - June 30, 2023 Cynthia Ann Worthing, 74, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Friday (June 30, 2023) at her home in Wamego.

Born June 30, 1949 in Beloit, Kansas, Cynthia was the daughter of Marvin Glen and Marieta Magdalene (Adams) Eberhart. She was raised in Jewell, Kansas and graduated with her degree from Vernons School of Cosmetology. She moved to Wamego in 1979. She married Clifford Ray "CR" Worthing on January 1, 1981 at the Wamego United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on April 3, 2020.