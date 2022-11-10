MANHATTAN — Clostridium perfringens is one of the most common foodborne illnesses in the U.S., with about one million cases a year – and yet it’s not necessarily a food pathogen that many people have heard about.

Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said food that has been temperature-abused has the greatest risk of C. perfringens, which is a bacteria that can cause illness symptoms within 6 to 24 hours of eating contaminated food.