The Friends of the Park would like to thank the following donors for their generous support of the Pickleball and Basketball Court Project in the City of Wamego Park.
A ribbon cutting was held on Monday, Nov. 14, to recognize the opening of the courts. The pickleball courts are available now and the basketball courts should be available in a week or two. In the spring, there will be a Dedication Ceremony where the city manager, city commission, construction crews, pickleball and basketball groups and the public will be invited. We will dedicate a plaque to the city representatives and the ACE donors and share information about upcoming events. We hope you will have an opportunity to enjoy the courts soon!
Aces - $5,000 and above: Campanella-Stewart Funeral Home; Troy and Courtney Ross - CR’s Tire and Automotive; Dr. Bill and Rose Ditto; John and Debbie Dyer; KanEquip and Meinhardt, Hoobler and Pearl Families; In Memory of Gary Meidinger; Midwest Concrete Materials; David and Mary Jo Nelson; Rob and Jan Eichman; Bryan and Wymetta Newell - Riley Construction; Steel and Pipe Supply - Jack Goldstein Trust; Wamego Community Foundation; WTC Communications; and C.R. and Cynthia Worthing.
Referees - $1,000 to $4,999: Dennis and Judy Adams; Anonymous; Clark Balderson and Larry Costlow; Bank of the Flint Hills; Bennington State Bank; Gary Burgess and Marsha Warnow; Central National Bank; Blake and Eudora Hempler; Crossroads Real Estate; Terri Hollenbeck; Ebert Construction; Bob and Jackie Hays; Jeff and Lori Kohlmeier; Ken and Jeanette Hupe Lang; Kaw Valley State Bank; Kreem Kup Drive-In - Stultz Family; Jan Vanderbilt; Thomas and Tricia Vanderbilt; Vision Source Eyecare - Dr. Kyler Knobbe; Wamego Basketball Association; Wamego Vet Clinic; Charlie and Jan White; and Lance and Kara White.
Coaches - $500 to $999: Central National Bank; Don and Shawn Coleman; Erich and Cherlyn Conklin; Doug and Carol Conwell; Dane and Kim Jacobson - Deer Creek Veterinary Hospital; Tim and Lisa Diederich; Drippe Homes; Rockhill Real Estate; Casie Eichman; Dirk and Becky Riniker; Bart and Jenny Stewart; and Norris and Penny Wika
Team Captains - $250 to $499: Gordan and Rosemary Crilly; Bob and Lori Danler; Edward Jones, Sarah Pacheco; Chris and Kelli Eichman; Roy and Susan Hatfield; Larry and Lacinda Heller; State Farm, Michelle Jacobs; Dave Stubby; and Mark and Luann Ward.
Athletes - $100 to $249: Lanny Bosse; Cynthia Eichman-Call and John Call; Dillinger Chiropractic Clinic; Cory and Kristin Cottam; Gordan and Rosemary Crilly; Bob and Beth Day; Joel and Julene DeRouchey; Denny and Kathy Douglas; Jerry and Kathy Freeze; Kelli Park-Fuhrman and Allen Fuhrman; Tom and Stephanie Fulmer; Barb Hawkins; Dustin and Hailey Hatfield; Denny and Linda Herman; Dave and Darci Hildebrand; Scott and Michelle Jacobs; Curtis Maginley; David and Sharlene McGee; Dr. John and Cindy McQuillen; Jerry and Suzanne Lichtenhan; Ann and Craig Myers; Damian and Elyse Rottinghaus; Theresa Peddicord; Jeff and Amanda Peterson; Rich and Lori Shermoen; Andrew and Laura Sylvester; Kevin and Anitta Staats; Woody and Alana Surs; Tri-County Insurance; Dan and Cristi Weigers; and Kari Zei.
Applications are available from Lighthouse Baptist Church or the Louisville Community Church, on the website at lighthousesbc.org, (look under “food pantry”) or by phone, 785 494 2450 . The application deadline is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
For those requesting homebound and take-out meals for the Wamego Community Thanksgiving Dinner, please make reservations by calling the First Presbyterian Church 785-456-2556 by Sunday, Nov. 20. Please leave a message with name, phone number, and the number of meals requested. Requests can a…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.