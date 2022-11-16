The Friends of the Park would like to thank the following donors for their generous support of the Pickleball and Basketball Court Project in the City of Wamego Park.

A ribbon cutting was held on Monday, Nov. 14, to recognize the opening of the courts. The pickleball courts are available now and the basketball courts should be available in a week or two. In the spring, there will be a Dedication Ceremony where the city manager, city commission, construction crews, pickleball and basketball groups and the public will be invited. We will dedicate a plaque to the city representatives and the ACE donors and share information about upcoming events. We hope you will have an opportunity to enjoy the courts soon!