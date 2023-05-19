Wabaunsee sophomore Payton Wurtz and St. Marys senior Josh Deiter led the local effort at the 2A Regional held Thursday at Valley Heights in Blue Rapids.
Wurtz won gold medals in the 400m, 800m, 1600m, and 3200m, qualifying for state in all four events.
At state, Wurtz will face off with last year's nemesis Chesney Peterson of Stanton County in three of those events – 800m, 1600m, and 3200m. Last year, Peterson, now a senior, relegated Wurtz to the silver medal position in all three of those races.
St. Marys' senior and thrower Josh Deiter followed close behind in the gold medal count, picking up wins in the discus, javelin and shot put.
Other regional gold medalists were Keller Hurla, high jump, and the girls 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams, all from St. Marys.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for the state meet. The Charger girls qualified in seven events. St. Marys' boys qualified in seven events and the girls in eight. The KSHSAA All-Class State Meet will be held May 25-26 in Wichita.
St. Marys Girls
• 100m – Jolenna Wingerter, 2nd, 12.48; Hope Garland, 3rd, 12.59; Guin McCann, 6th, 13.07.
• 200m – Garland, 4th, 27.57.
• 100m H – Isabelle McCann, 7th, 17.99; Halle Kincaid, 8th, 18.17.
• 4x100m – Seyna Diop, Wingerter, G McCann, Garland, 1st, 51.08.
• 4x400m – Hayden Heim, G McCann, Garland, Wingerter, 1st, 4:13.49.
• High Jump – Sara Lett, 2nd, 4'10”.
• Long Jump – Wingerter, 2nd, 16'10.25”; Diop, 5th, 15'9.75”.
• Triple Jump – Heim, 4th, 33'4.25”; Breanna Brees, 8th, 31'3”.
• Discus – Claire Foster, 10th, 81'9”; Cyelah Jackson, 16th, 60'9”.
• Javelin – Kiera Thomas, 14th, 87'4”; Kylie Rippe, 18th, 46'11”.
• Shot Put – Foster, 12th, 28'.25”; Jackson, 16th, 26'7.75”.
St. Marys Boys
• 100m – Brenden Griffin, 11th (prelim), 12.21; Eric Passilas-Potts, 13th (prelim), 12.54.
• 200m – Kanon VanSickle, 12th (prelim), 26.18.
• 400m – Peyton Poppelreiter, 13th, 1:00.7.
• 800m – Tug Wilson, 10th, 2:14.13; Isaac Gonzalez, 11th, 2:19.85.
• 300m H – Shane Herrington, 5th, 47.74; Mekhi Ketter, 6th, 47.98.
• 4x100m – Keller Hurla, Cyprian Jackson, Korleone Holz, Ketter, 2nd, 44.83.
• 4x400m – Herrington, Wilson, Hurla, Holz, 5th, 3:39.83.
• 4x800m – Wilson, Herrington, Thomas Beck, Gonzalez, 5th, 9:19.51.
• High Jump – Zach Sommars, 4th, 5'7”.
• Long Jump – Hurla, 1st, 20'8.75”; Ketter, 6th, 19'5.25”.
• Triple Jump – Abram Huaracha, 7th, 40'1.25”; Holz, 8th, 39'5.25”.
• Pole Vault – Layne DeLong, 4th, 11'6”.
• Discus – Josh Deiter, 1st, 139'6”; Jake Fields, 12th, 96'6”.
• Javelin – Deiter, 1st, 158'; Cyprian Jackson, 11th, 123'8”.
• Shot Put – Deiter, 1st, 48'7.25”; Benedict McCarthy, 12th, 35'8”.
Wabaunsee Girls
• 200m – Danielle Murphy, 15th (prelim), 31.7.
• 400m – Payton Wurtz, 1st, 58.92.
• 800m – Wurtz, 1st, 2:23.17.
• 1600m – Wurtz, 1st, 5:35.96; Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 5th, 5:44.07.
• 3200m – Wurtz, 1st, 12:17.96; Stuhlsatz, 4th, 12:54.98.
• 100m H – Murphy, 10th (prelim), 19.14; Jenna Donaldson, 11th (prelim), 20.17.
• 4x100m – Sophia Castillo, Donaldson, Alexus Ford, Sienna Jones, 6th, 53.53.
• 4x400m – Castillo, Donaldson, Ford, Murphy, 3rd, 4:23.1.
• High Jump – Ford, 2nd, 4'10”.
• Long Jump – Jones, 4th, 16'5.25”.
• Triple Jump – Jones, 2nd, 34'7”.
• Discus – Aubrey Imthurn, 14th, 80'3”.
• Javelin – Ava Huske, 12th, 96'2”.
• Shot Put – Imthurn, 8th, 31'.
Wabaunsee Boys
• 100m – Matthew Vanstory, 14th (prelim), 12.55; Shawn Moser, 15th (prelim), 12.68.
• 800m – Vanstory, 14th, 2:25.13.
• 1600m – James Poulter, 13th, 5:35.29; Ethan McGhee, 14th, 6:39.
• 3200m – Rhett Parry, 6th, 11:39.46.
• High Jump – Connor Strait, 5th, 5'6”.
• Long Jump – Shawn Moser, 13th, 16'11.75”.
• Discus – Jackson Frey, 14th, 93'11”.
• Javelin – Tate Deever, 16th, 106'6”.
• Shot Put – Blake Murphy, 11th, 36'7”.
Team Results
Unavailable