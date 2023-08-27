Payton Wurtz Junior Olympics

Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz runs in the 4x800-meter relay at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 25. Wurtz and her team took first place in the girls’ 15-16-year-old division with a time of 9:22.46.

 Courtesy photo

Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz took home two medals at the 2023 USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, during the final week of July.

Representing the Kansas Flyers, on July 25, Wurtz ran the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay which won first place in the girls’ 15-16-year-old division with a time of 9:22.46. Her split time of 2:19.82 was a personal best in an 800-meter run.