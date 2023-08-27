Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz runs in the 4x800-meter relay at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 25. Wurtz and her team took first place in the girls’ 15-16-year-old division with a time of 9:22.46.
Wabaunsee’s Payton Wurtz took home two medals at the 2023 USA Track & Field National Junior Olympics and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, during the final week of July.
Representing the Kansas Flyers, on July 25, Wurtz ran the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay which won first place in the girls’ 15-16-year-old division with a time of 9:22.46. Her split time of 2:19.82 was a personal best in an 800-meter run.
Wurtz then took fourth out of 66 competitors in the 1,500-meter run on July 30, finishing 1.27 seconds off the winning time at 4:53.84. She took first place in her heat at 4:52.46 on July 27
To earn a berth in the national event, Wurtz had to participate in two qualification events, first in Kansas City and then in Jonesboro, Ark. The 4x800-meter relay team placed first in both, while Wurtz was first and third respectively in the 1,500-meter run.
In addition to her two medals, Wurtz will also receive a ring for her first-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay.
Wurtz had a successful high school track season for the Chargers last season, placing in the top three in four different events at the state meet. She was second in the 3,200-meter run at 11:33.29, the 1,600-meter run at 5:17.53 and the 400-meter dash at 59.59. She finished third in the 800-meter run at 2:22.36.
The Junior Olympics took place at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon. More than 8,000 athletes competed, which was the most in two decades.