The Wamego boys varsity golf team sent its top squad May 2 to the I-135 Shootout.
The Shootout consisted of an 18-hole match at the Sand Creek Golf Course in Newton and then a second 18 hole round at the Hesston Golf Course.
“We shot two solid team scores and finished fifth place over all on the day,” said WHS Coach Scott Kitch. “Talon white shot 77, 75 and led the team with a ninth place finish overall. Cash Folts had two rounds in the 70s, but finished just outside of the top 10. Kaleb Winter was able to battle back from terrible starts to shoot consistent scores of 80 and 79, placing him 18th overall.
• Sand Creek Individual Results – Talon White, T-6th, 75; Cash Foltz, 8th, 77; Kaleb Winter, T-17th, 80; Spencer Hecht, T-29th, 85; Regan Kueker, T-33rd, 86; Gannon Couture, 35th, 87.
• Sand Creek Team Results – Andover-Central, 1st, 301; Sacred Heart, 2nd, 314; Andover, 3rd, 316; Wamego, 4th, 317; Hesston, 5th, 320; Circle, 6th, 332; Garden City, 7th, 335; Buhler, 9th, 345; Garden Plain, 9th, 394.
• Hesston Individual Results – Talon White, T-14th, 77; Cash Foltz, 16th, 78; Kaleb Winter, T-17th, 79; Regan Kueker, T-23rd, 80; Gannon Couture, T-27th, 82; Spencer Hecht, 58th, 99.
• Hesston Team Results – Sacred Heart, 1stk, 293; Andover-Central, 2nd, 293; Andover, 3rd, 299; Hesston, 4th, 207; Wamego, 5th, 314; Garden City, 6th, 315; Circle, 7th, 318; Buhler, 8th, 328; Garden Plain, 9th, 384.
The Raiders sent their second six players on May 2 to Marysville, where the team placed fourth.
• Individual Results – Luke Isch, T-5th, 85; Cooper Dow, T-11th, 88; Eli Neff, T-14th, 89; Truman Vanderbilt, T-32nd, 99; Cole Billings, T-34th, 101; Wyatt Burch, T-36th, 102.
• Team Results – Sabetha, 1st, 347; Concordia, 2nd, 348; Clay Center, 3rd, 348; Wamego, 4th, 361; Marysville, 5th, 370; Seneca, 6th, 370; Abilene, 7th, 384.
