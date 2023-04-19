The Raider golf team took advantage of a great golf course last Tuesday in Seneca and shot one of the best team scores ever, according WHS Coach Scott Kitch.
They won the event by six strokes, with a 300. St. Marys also competed in the tournament, placing 12th.
“All six guys placed in the top 15 and we had four tournament PR's,” he said. “Kaleb Winter and Cash Foltz didn't have their best stuff today but shot consistent rounds of 78 and 79. It was awesome to see some of our other guys step up today and score well.
“Gannon Couture led us with a 2 over par 73, placing him third overall,” Kitch continued. “Freshman Regan Kueker also played great with a 3 over 74, placing him tied for fourth. Talon White was our third best with a 75, placing him sixth overall. Spencer Hecht also shot a best with 82 today, which is what's special about this team. We have six guys that can legitimately shoot low 80s or better.”
• Wamego Results – Gannon Couture, 3rd, 73; Regan Kueker, T 4th, 74; Talon White, 6th, 75; Kaleb Winter, T 7th, 78; Cash Foltz, 10th, 79; Spencer Hecht, T 13th, 82.
• St. Marys Results – Keller Hurla, T 22nd, 86; Alex Gallegos, T 25th, 87; Brady Hurla, T 59th, 110; Kason Gomez, 75th, 135.
• Team Scores – Wamego, 1st, 300; Manhattan Chief, 2nd, 306; Clay Center, 3rd, 324; Nemaha Central, 4th, 344; Sabetha, 5th, 350; Washington Co., 6th, 356; Holton, 7th, 357; Maur Hill Mount Academy, 9th, 370; Centralia, 9th, 376; Oskaloosa, 10th, 386; Valley Heights, 11th, 400; St. Marys, 12th, 418; Perry-Lecompton, 13th, 424; Frankfort, 14th, 470.