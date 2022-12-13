WHS boys successful at Marysville Staff Report Beth Day Author email Dec 13, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wamego Raider wrestling team last Thursday won its duel at Marysville, 40-39. The JV squad on Saturday competed at the Santa Fe Trail Mixer.Marysville Results• 137 – Porter Smith defeated Colton Coffman, 5-1.• 132 – Izac Schlief was pinned by Gavin Gibbs.• 150 – Ethan Ibendahl pinned by Tristen Shaffer.• 157 – Colin Schuck lost to Grant Haefele, 8-0.• 215 – Josh Flanigan pinned Braden Duelkotte.• 215 – Roman Eveland pinned Titus Bennett.Santa Fe Trail Results• 113 – Hayden Wolfe, 1st. Pinned Cole Mallicoat, Gardner-Edgerton (GE), Tyler Utter, Wellsville (WELL).• 120 – Mark McKee, 1st. Pinned Cash Reitheck, Shawnee Heights (SH), Kenton Farwell, Sabetha (SAB), Logan Morgan, Basehor-Linwood (BL).• 126 – Nathan Ferguson, 2nd. Pinned by Sean Morrissey, Holton (HOL), Lucas Menold, SAB; pinned Owen Leffert, Tonganoxie (TON).• 132 – Garrett Peterson, 3rd. Lost to Logan Koropatny, Santa Fe Trail (SFT), 7-0; pinned by Ethan Kelly, SH; defeated Preston Stafford, Silber Lake (SL), SV-1 6-4.• 132 – Izac Schleif, 3rd. Pinned by Bryston Shulte, Ottawa (OTT), Tristan Atkins, SL.• 138 – Liam Smith, 1st. Pinned Donovan Price, Anderson Co. (AC); defeated Cody Fraedrich, TON, 4-0; pinned Ryan Mathias, West Franklin (WF).• 144 – Wyatt Burch, 4th. Pinned by Ben Plake, TON, Tyson Heffley, BL, Caden Miller, SAB.• 150 – Ethan Ibendahl, 1st. Pinned Samuel Ratcliff, GE, Ricky Anderson, Osawatomie (OSA).• 157 – Colin Schuck, 2nd. Pinned Sabastian Gomez, HOL; lost to Justin Cole, SFT, 12-7; pinned Eden Thompson, Rossville (ROS).• 190 – Jace Little, 1st. Defeated Kingston Henry, WEL, 7-5; pinned Emilio Morgan, SH, Wyatt Wise, GE.• 190 – Ian Post, 2nd. Defeated Kaison Cottrell, GE, 6-1; pinned Damion Davis, SAB.• 190 – Cooper Dow, 2nd. Defeated Jeff Murphy, SFT, 9-5; pinned by Wyatt Brungardt, WELL.• 215 – Caden Wilson, 1st. Pinned Adam Kiatoukasy, AC, Dawson Hodge, SH; lost to Michael Clark, OSA, 8-2.• 215 – Roman Eveland, 1st. Pinned Zac Soetaert, WELL, Christian Stroud, SH, Ricky Lowery, Perry LeCompton (PL).• 215 – Josh Flanigan, 1st. Pinned Josh Allensworth, PL, Andrew Kiatoukaysy, AC, Jaden Eagle, GE. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today