The Wamego boys 4x800m relay team has positioned itself as tops in the state after placing fourth at last week's KU Relays.
The relay's was also Wamego's highest performance in the three-day event.
The team, consisting of Emery Wolfe, Brady Stegman, Harrison Cutting and Peyton Parker, placed fourth in a time of 8:01.69. That was the top place for a Kansas high school team, as the top three places were taken by teams from Missouri.
Jon Cutting also did well for the Raiders, placing seventh in the 400m.
Rock Creek Middle School's sprinter Aria Pearce took on the college field, and had the fastest prelim time of 11.5, according to MileSplit KS. The time stacks up as the second fastest in United States middle school history, and second in Kansas high school history. She went on to qualify for finals in the 200 on Friday afternoon, clocking the second fastest prelim time of 23.79. In Saturday's finals, several athletes dropped out, but Pearce finished second in the 100 in a time of 11.66 and first in the 200, sprinting in 24.16.
This was the 100th anniversary of the KU Relays and included high school and college teams from several states. Several events were canceled due to the weather, including the boys and girls 4x400m relays, in which Wamego had teams scheduled to run.
• 800m – Liz Adams, 23rd, 2:26.03.
• 4x100m – Kendal Thorton, Reece Thorton, Sarah Jones, Isabella Wilber, 56th (prelims), 52.62.
• 4x200m – Kendal Thorton, Reece Thorton, Sarah Jones, Isabella Wilber, 28th, 1:51.3.
• 4x400m – (Canceled) Liz Adams, Sariah, Pittenger, Sarah Jones, and Isabella Wilber,
• 4x800m – Liz Adams, Grace Morenz, Elsie Rickstrew, Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 27th, 10:26.98
• 4x1600m – Elsie Rickstrew, Skylar Schoenbeck, Taylor Umscheid, Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 18th, 25:03.97.
• 400m – Jon Cutting, 7th (finals), 50.38.
• 800m – Emery Wolfe, 42nd, 2:02.68.
• 4x100m – Logan Curtis, Brock Weeks, Drew Erickson, Aiden Hefley, 61st (prelims), 46.
• 4x400m – (Canceled) Mason Herzog, Harrison Cutting, Brady Stegman, Jon Cutting.
• 4x800m – Harrison Cutting, Brady Stegman, Peyton Parker, Emery Wolfe, 4th, 8:01.69.
