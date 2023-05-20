Weiser, Fordham to represent Onaga at state track Staff Report Beth Day Author email May 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freshmen Lillie Weiser and Emmarsyn Fordham will represent Onaga High School at state track as a result of their finishes at last Friday's regional held at Rock Hills in Mankato.The top four finishers in each event earned a trip to the state meet, which will be held May 26-27 at Wichita State University.Girls Results• 200m – Brianna Bates, 9th (prelim), 28.34.• 400m – Bates, 6th, 1:07.64.• High Jump – Lillie Weiser, 7th, 4'10”.• Triple Jump – Weiser, 2nd, 35'7”.• Pole Vault – Weiser, 3rd, 9'6”.• Discus – Emmarsyn Fordham, 5th, 101'1”.• Shot Put – Fordham, 4th, 35'5.25”.Boys Results• 100m – Keagan Venneberg, 17th (prelim), 13.26.• 200m – Tyree Figge, 8th (prelim), 24.6; Venneberg, 15th (prelim), 55.86.• 400m – Figge, 5th, 55.86.• 1600m – Wyatt Boggs, 14th, 6:00.33.• 3200m – Wyatt Pennington, 13th, 14:07.6.• 300m H – Venneberg, 13th, 48.81.• Long Jump – Tyree Figge, 11th, 17'2.25”; Boggs, 16th, 14'9.25”.• Discus – Gavin Kolterman, 19th, 88'.• Javelin – Kolterman, 24th, 106'6”; Boggs, 31st, 65'3”.• Shot Put – Kolterman, 21st, 33'9”.Team Results• Girls – Washington Co., 1st, 80; Clifton-Clyde, 2nd, 61; Osborne, 3rd, 55; Hanover, 4th, 46; Frankfort, 5th, 45.33; Doniphan West, 6th, 32.33; Centralia, 7th, 29; Linn, 8th, 28; Onaga, 9th, 21; Troy, 10th, 20; Blue Valley, 11th, 19; Thunder Ridge, 12th, 18; St. John, 13th, 16; Axtell, 14th, 14; Pike Valley, Lincoln, T-15th, 12; Rock Hills, 17th, 11.33; Lakeside, Tescott, Stockton, T-18th, 10; Wakefield, 21st, 4; Sylvan Grove, 22nd, 2; Solomon, 23rd, 1.• Boys – Axtel, 1st, 141; Osborne, 2nd, 59; Pike Valley, 3rd, 43; Frankfort, 4th, 38; Tipton Catholic, 5th, 32; Clifton-Clyde, St. John, T-6th, 26; Thunder Ridge, 9th, 23; Centralia, 9th, 22; Doniphan West, Rock Hills, T-10th, 20; Tescott, 12th, 18; Wakefield, 13th, 16; Glasco, 14th, 15; Blue Valley, 15th, 13; Washington Co., Solomon, T-16th, 12; Miltonvale, 18th, 8; Linn, 19th, 5; Wetmore, 20th, 4; Lincoln, 21st, 3; Onaga, 22, 0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today