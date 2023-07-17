Wamego Waves Swim Team finished out the 2023 season Saturday by hosting the Kaw Valley League Swim Meet at the Wamego Aquatic Center.

The event had 104 athletes swimming in 285 individual events and 51 relays which included the end-of-the year celebratory coaches' relay to conclude the meet. The Briarwood swim coaches won the relay race beating the Wamego Waves swim team coaches by two tenths of a second.