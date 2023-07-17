Wamego Waves Swim Team finished out the 2023 season Saturday by hosting the Kaw Valley League Swim Meet at the Wamego Aquatic Center.
The event had 104 athletes swimming in 285 individual events and 51 relays which included the end-of-the year celebratory coaches' relay to conclude the meet. The Briarwood swim coaches won the relay race beating the Wamego Waves swim team coaches by two tenths of a second.
The Wamego Waves Swim Team is an independent AAU Swimming summer club program offering quality coaching and technique instruction. The goal of WWST is to provide every swimmer an opportunity to improve swimming skills and technique and achieve success at his or her ability level.
This summer WWST was coached by former swimmer Adaline Fulmer and assisted by Caroline Donahue. WWST is facilitated by a volunteer parent board. There were 56 members between the ages of 6 and 18 in the swim club this season. WWST is a member of the Kaw Valley Swim League which included: Wood Valley, Briarwood, Ottawa, and Wamego.
Individual Wamego Results
• Mixed 10 & U 100m Medley Relay – “A”, Lilly Eyestone, Sophie Peddicord, James Pearl, Trenton Markham, 1st, 1:45.2; “C”, Gideon Peddicord, Corban Peddicord, Callie Conwell, Amelia MacNevin, 4th, 2:19.41.
• Mixed 12 & U 200m Medley Relay – “A”, Kieryn Copp, Killian Bixby, Brielle Wenzl, Eli Peddicord, 2nd, 3:44.92.
• Mixed 14 & U 200m Medley Relay – “A” Amelliah Budreau, Austen Fulmer, David Benson, Emerson Bixby, 1st, 3:01.47.
• Mixed 18 & U 200m Medley Relay – “A” Sid Shaffer, Samantha Budreau, Cassandra Fund, Nathaniel Fund, 1st, 2:57.2.
• 10 & U 24m Free – (girls) Lilly Eyestone, 1st, 21.9; Callie Conwell, 5th, 24.02; Lucy Long, 7th, 26.31; Amelia MacNevin, 14th, 34.86; (boys) Trenton Markham, 1st, 21.992; James Pearl, 3rd, 24; Hananiah Page, 5th, 25.87; Gideon Peddicord, 7th, 26.82; Corban Peddicord, 11th, 29.11; (boys)
• 8-10 50m Free – (boys) Corban Peddicord, 2nd, 1:11.03.
• 11-12 50m Free – (girls) Kilian Bixby, 1st, 41.61; Jennifer Ruiz-Sanchez, 7th, 56.27; Samantha Ault, 9th, 1:01.65; Kimber Pitzer, 12th, 1:04.51; (boys) Eli Peddicord, 6th, 1:11.03.
• 13-14 50m Free – (girls) Laura Benson, 3rd, 43.98; Kristy Newell, 4th, 47.83; Maddie Sheldon, 5th, 48.15; Ellie Sheldon, 7th, 49.39; Amelliah Budreau, 9th, 52.36; (boys) Emerson Bixby, 1st, 39.25; Austen Fulmer, 2nd, 50.6.
• 15 & Over 50m Free – (girls) Alexa Fulmer, 1st, 33.09; Cassandra Fund, 2nd, 34.26; (boys) Sid Shaffer, 1st, 33.42; David Benson, 2nd, 38.94; Nathaniel Fund, 3rd, 39.12.
• 8-10 25m Fly – (girls) Callie Conwell, 6th, 36.17; Amelia MacNevin, 8th, 42.69; (boys) James Pearl, 1st, 27.34; Trenton Markham, 2nd, 28.45; Gideon Peddicord, 4th, 33.65.
• 11-12 50m Fly – (girls) Jennifer Ruiz-Sanchez, 2nd, 1:07.72.
• 13-14 50m Fly – (boys) Emerson Bixby, 1st, 50.2.
• 15 & Over 50m Fly – (girls) Alexa Fulmer, 1st, 39.26; Cassandra Fund, 2nd, 39.73; (boys) David Benson, 1st, 42.5.
• 8-10 100m Fly – (girls) Sophie Peddicord, 1st, 2:50.51.
• 11-12 100m Fly – Kieryn Copp, 1st, 2:18.58.
• 11-12 200 I.M. – Kieryn Copp, 1st, 4:44.81.
• 8-10 200m Breast – (girls) Sophie Peddicord, 1st, 5:20.38; (boys) Kieryn Copp, 1st, 4:38.73.
• 15 & Over 300m Breast – (boys) James Bearman, 1st, 4:19.92.
• 8-10 25m Back – (girls) Lilly Eyestone, 1st, 25.18; Callie Conwell, 4th, 29.77; Lucy Long, 5th, 32.63; (boys) Hananiah Page, 1st, 28.76; Gideon Peddicord, 3rd, 29.64; Corban Peddicord, 6th, 32.23.
• 11-12 50m Back – (girls) Killian Bixby, 1st, 49.14; Briell Wenzl, 4th, 55.5; Samantha Ault, 5th, 1:05.61; Kimber Pitzer, 8th, 1:11.23; (boys) Eli Peddicord, 3rd, 1:03.76.
• 13-14 50m Back – (girls) Maddie Sheldon, 1st, 48.94; Laura Benson, 3rd, 53.74; Amelliah Budreau, 4th, 55.67.
• 13-14 100m Back – (girls) Brooklyn Bearman, 1st, 1:47.16.
• 14 & Over 100m – (boys) Sid Shaffer, 1st, 1:20.01.
• 8-10 25m Breast – (girls) Lucy Long, 2nd, 31.87; Lilly Eyestone, 4th, 33.92; Amelia MacNevin, 15th, 50.17; (boys) James Pearl, 1st, 27.48; Trenton Markham, 2nd, 31.45; Hananiah Page, 5th, 34.45.
• 11-12 50m Breast – (girls) Killian Bixby, 1st, 48.32; Brielle Wenzl, 4th, 1:07.37; Jennifer Ruiz-Sanchez, 7th, 1:13.48; (boys) Eli Peddicord, 4th, 1:11.89.
• 13-14 50m Breast – (girls) Kristy Newell, 2nd, 59.39; Amelliah Budreau, 4th, 1:02.02; (boys) Austen Fulmer, 1st, 49.11; Emerson Bixby, 2nd, 56.2.
• 15 & Over 50m Breast – (boys) Nathaniel Fund, 1st, 50.81.
• 13-14 100m Breast – (girls) Kristy Newell, 3nd, 2:10.85; (boys) Austen Fulmer, 1st, 1:45.93.
• 15 & Over 100m Breast – (girls) Samantha Budreau, 1st, 1:59.65.
• 13-14 200m Free – (girls) Brooklyn Bearman, 1st, 3:24.67.
• 15 & Over 200m Free – Sid Shaffer, 1st, 2:48.06; James Bearman, 2nd, 3:20.14.
• 8-10 100m I.M. – (girls) Sophie Peddicord, 3rd, 2:28.06.
• 11-12 100m I.M. – Brielle Wenzl, 1st, 2:04.06.
• 15 & Over 100m I.M. – (girls) Cassandra Fund, 1st, 1:32.65; (boys) James Bearman, 1st, 1:43.25.
• 13-14 100m Free – (girls) Brooklyn Bearman, 1st, 1:30.45.
• 15 & Over 100m Free – (girls) Alexa Fulmer, 1st, 1:22; Samantha Budreau, 4th, 1:44.61; (boys) David Benson, 1st, 1:31.08.
• Mixed 10 & Under 100m Free Relay – “A” Sophie Peddicord, Gideon Peddicord, Callie Conwell, Lilly Eyestone, 1st, 1:38.25; “B”, James Pearl, Lucy Long, Hananiah Page, Corban Peddicord, 3rd, 1:46.78.
• Mixed 12 & Under 200m Free Relay – “A” Eli Peddicord, Kieryn Copp, Killian Bixby, Brielle Wenzl, 1st, 2:59.09; “B” Samantha Ault, Kimber Pitzer, Jennifer Ruiz-Sanchez, 3rd, 3:14.39; “C”, 7th, 4:09.
• Mixed 14 & Under 200m Free Relay – “A” Emerson Bixby, Laura Benson, David Benson, Austen Fulmer, 1st, 2:53.34; “C”, 3rd, 3:14.39.
• Mixed 18 & Under 200m Free Relay – “A” Alexa Fulmer, Nathaniel Fund, Cassandra Fund, Sid Shaffer, 1st, 2:22.5; “B”, 2nd, 2:29.82.