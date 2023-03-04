WAMEGO – March 4, 2023 – The Lady Raiders, entering the sub-state tournament as the top seed, ran up against the wall that's Bishop Miege tonight in the championship game, falling 56-48 to the eighth seeded team from Kansas City.

Wamego had a first quarter advantage, 14-9, over the Lady Stags. Trista Hoobler opened with a bucket, then Miege answered, with Hoobler responding with a trey. Again, Miege responded. Then the Lady Raiders went on a short run thanks to Hoobler, Ashten Pierson, Lexi Hecht and Maya Gallagher, to pull ahead.