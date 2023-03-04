WAMEGO – March 4, 2023 – The Lady Raiders, entering the sub-state tournament as the top seed, ran up against the wall that's Bishop Miege tonight in the championship game, falling 56-48 to the eighth seeded team from Kansas City.
Wamego had a first quarter advantage, 14-9, over the Lady Stags. Trista Hoobler opened with a bucket, then Miege answered, with Hoobler responding with a trey. Again, Miege responded. Then the Lady Raiders went on a short run thanks to Hoobler, Ashten Pierson, Lexi Hecht and Maya Gallagher, to pull ahead.
Things got tough in the second frame, as the visitors outscored Wamego by 10, taking the lead at the half 24-19. After that, Wamego was never able to regain the advantage. The Lady Raiders second quarter points were courtesy of Gallagher and Hoobler.
A halftime break didn't help things for Wamego. The Lady Stags opened up the lead to 30-19 before Hoobler dropped a trey. Wamego lost a point to the Lady Stags in the effort, with the third quarter score moving to 37-31. Hoobler accounted for seven Lady Raider points, with Pierson adding a trey and Gallagher, along with Rylie Meinhardt, posting a charity each.
Wamego tried hard for a final frame comeback, but it was not to be. At one point, Miege had opened the game up by 12 points. The Raiders scratched back, coming to within six with 2:30 left on the clock, but the Lady Stags kept the upper hand for the win … and the trip to state. Wamego's last points of the season came from Hecht, Addison Denney, Gallagher and Hoobler.