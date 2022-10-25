Both the Wamego High School boys and girls cross country teams qualified for state as a result of their Saturday regional finishes, with the boys winning and the girls taking third.
This will be the 35th consecutive year for the boys to earn a state berth.
“We feel blessed that both our boys and girls teams will have the opportunity to compete at the state meet on Saturday,” said Wamego Coach Rick Patton. “We tell our kids every year they should never take qualifying for state for granted.”
Patton said the girls ran well at regionals, but could still make a lot of improvement. “We’re happy that all our girls were able to run together in one meet, considering as how they haven’t been able to do that since our home invitational,” Patton said.
“Elsie Rickstrew has been excellent every meet this year,” he continued. “Emilia Wilkerson has been running her best races for the past three weeks and Taylor Umscheid had done a great job in setting the tone for the team, especially early in the races. Even though Sariah Pittenger-Reed isn’t at full strength, her presence in this race was key to our qualifying for state.”
While the boys won the regional meet, Patton only classified it as solid, indicating they could do better.
“We would like to get back to how well we were running in the first couple of weeks in October,” he said. “Our number one runner, Harrison Cutting, ran an excellent race. Brady Stegman, Emery Wolfe, Peyton Parker, and Jon Cutting all ran solid races. Alec Hupe ran his best race of the year. It was good for our seventh runner, Joey Shea, to be able to experience his first varsity race.
“All though we ran well as a team this week, we will have to run better if we want to reach our goal.”
Additional Qualifiers
The Wabaunsee High School girls also qualified, placing second behind Peyton Wurtz who won the race.
There are an additional three individual qualifiers – Kyra Nippert, Rock Creek; Amelia Foster, Rossville; and Tug Wilson, St. Marys.
State Information
As Rossville is a 3A school, Foster will run Saturday at Rim Rock in Lawrence. Her race time is 10 a.m.
Wilson will run in the 2A boys race, at 12:55 p.m., Saturday in Wamego.
The 4A girls race is 12:20 p.m. and the boys 4A race at 1:05 p.m. in Wamego. Wamego and Nippert from Rock Creek will run in those races.
4A Regional Results
• Rock Creek Individual Boys Results – Simeon Bohlen, 23rd, 18:03.26; Cooper Mowry, 50th, 20:15.84; Ethan Tonsor, 52nd, 20:18.16; Daniel Schierling, 53rd, 20:26.64; Wyatt Heideman, 56th, 21:14.27; Mason Berggren, 58th, 21.28.3; Andrew Karns, 59th, 22:59.8.
• Rock Creek Individual Girls Results – Kyra Nippert, 6th, 20:37.78; Haylee Lindsay, 42nd, 28:37.24.
• Wamego Individual Boys Results – Harrison Cutting, 2nd, 16:25.43; Brady Stegman, 6th, 16:38.74; Emery Wolfe, 7th, 16:51.03; Peyton Parker, 9th, 17:12.91; Alec Hupe, 11th, 17:25.54; Jon Cutting, 15th, 17:31.98; Joseph Shea, 35th, 18:56.91.
• Wamego Girls Individual Results – Elise Rickstrew, 9th, 21:17.65; Emilia Wilkerson, 12th, 21:48.99; Taylor Umscheid, 13th, 21:54.11; Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 20th, 22:34.55; Katherine Shea, 29th, 24:00.83; Isabella Wilber, 30th, 24:02.32; Molly Zachgo, 36th, 25:38.66.
• Boys Team Scores – Wamego, 1st, 31; Augusta, 2nd, 62; Chapman, 3rd, 88; Abilene, 4th, 95; Hayden, 5th, 102; Clay Center, 6th, 131; El Dorado, 7th, 203; Rock Creek, 8th, 219.
• Girls Team Scores – Clay Center, 1st, 44; Circle, 2nd, 56; Wamego, 3rd, 62; Hayden, 4th, 87; Abilene, 5th, 93.
3A Regional Results
• Rossville Individual Boys Results – Mason Broce, 36th, 20.17.19; Dalton Verschelden, 38th, 20:23.04; Torin Culbertson, 63rd, 22:04.27; Wade Twombly, 64th, 22:12.09; Wyatt Carey, 68th, 22:20.24; Nate Fund, 81st, 23:51.18.
• Rossville Individual Girls Results – Amelia Foster, 4th, 21:33.82; Reagan Wonnell, 24th, 24:22.48; Cassie Fund, 31st, 25:16.16; Keera Lacock, 34th, 25:35.73; Rebecca Hersh, 41st, 26:03.92;
• Boys Team Scores – Hiawatha, 1st, 49; Marysville, 2nd, 59; Nemaha Central, 3rd, 104; Silver lake, 4th, 131; Royal Valley, 5th, 132; Sabetha, 6th, 145; Heritage Christian, 7th, 187; Riley Co., 8th, 188; Jeff West, 9th, 215; Rossville, 10th, 231; Atchison Co., 11th, 258.
• Girls Team Scores – Riley Co., 1st, 54; Minneapolis, 2nd, 88; Heritage Christian, 3rd, 88; Nemaha Central, 4th, 94; Silver Lake, 5th, 101; Rossville, 6th, 104; Royal Valley, 7th, 111.
2A Regional Results
• St. Marys Individual Boys Results – Tug Wilson, 9th, 19:45.03; Peyton Poppelreiter, 27th, 21:08.54; Isaac Gonzalez, 44th, 22:17.69; Clayton Long, 53rd, 23:05.3; Layne Delong, 54th, 23:06.99; Shane Herrington, 59th, 23:19.62; Brayden Reiners, 74th, 25:08.97.
• St. Marys Individual Girls Results – Olivia Schaefer, 48th, 30:27.5; Isabelle McCann, 51st, 31:43.2.
• Wabaunsee Individual Boys Results – Rhett Parry, 18th, 20:44.46; Matthew Vanstory, 30th, 21:28.78; James Poulter, 41st, 22;07.39; AJ Grutsch, 57th, 23:15.53; Shawn Moser, 66th, 23:57.05; Brandyn Glotzbach, 72nd, 24:55.44.
• Wabaunsee Individual Girls Results – Payton Wurtz, 1st, 21:00.58; Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 4th, 22:18.56; Jenna Donaldson, 17th, 24:46.35; Isabelle Stuhlsatz, 23rd, 25:50.76; Sophia Castillo, 26th, 26:24.12; Sienna Jones, 35th, 28:10.56.
• Boys Team Results – Jeff Co. North, 1st, 59; Bennington, 2nd, 73; Pleasant Ridge, 3rd, 92; Sacred Heart, 4th, 123; McLouth, 5th, 138; St. Marys, 6th, 146; Wabaunsee, 7th, 166; Jackson Heights, 8th, 166; Republic Co., 9th, 196; Mission Valley, 10th, 203.
• Girls Team Results – Sacred Heart, 1st, 34; Wabaunsee, 2nd, 67; Oskaloosa, 3rd, 107; Valley Falls, 4th, 110; Bennington, 5th, 124; Pleasant Ridge, 6th, 138; Republic Co., 7th, 154; Jackson Heights, 8th, 174; Jeff Co. North, 9th, 174.
1A Regional Results
• Onaga Individual Boys Results – Corbin Kolterman, 27th, 20:48.46; Tyree Figge, 37th, 21:27.99; Wyatt Pennington, 49th, 23:01.17; Payton Falk, 65th, 25:17.09; Gavin Goodrum, 68th, 26:03.51.
• Boys Team Results – St. John, 1st, 28; Osborne, 2nd, 28; Axtell, 3rd, 30; Washington Co., 4th, 62; Onaga, 5th, 107; Frankfort, 6th, 116; Doniphan West, 7th, 116; Bishop Seabury, 8th, 159.