Wamego and Wabaunsee sent their wrestling teams Saturday to the Marysville JayHusker 2023 tournament.
The Raiders placed sixth and the Chargers, 11th.
Team Scores
Augusta (AUG), 1st, 202; Beatrice, Neb. (BEA), 2nd, 164.5; Clay Center (CC), 3rd, 133; Sabetha (SAB), 4th, 132.5; Shawnee Heights (SH), 5th, 116; Wamego (WAM), 6th, 99.5; Marysville (MAR), 7th, 98; Phillipsburg (PHI), 8th, 86; Beloit (BEL), 9th, 59; Nemaha Central (NC), 10th, 48; Wabaunsee (WAB), 11th, 14; Riley County (RC), 12th, 5; Riverside (RIV), 13th, 4; Horton (HOR), 14th, 0.
Wamego Results
• 113 – Hayden Wolfe, 4th. Bye; pinned by Cole Karlin, BEA; bye; pinned by Tayven Wilson, MAR.
• 120 – Zaylund Lee. Pinned by Kaden Sisson, PHI; bye; pinned by Hayden Kalivoda, CC.
• 126 – Knox Karnowski, 3rd. Pinned Luis Lambrecht, NC, Gavin Driggs, PHI; lost to Tristan Reinke, BEA, 6-4; pinned Jarrett Rose, MAR, Gavin Diggs.
• 132 – Trevin Steele. Pinned by Blake Buresch, PHI; bye; pinned by Ayden Loomis, BEL.
• 138 – Austin Meyer. Bye; pinned by Gavin Hartman, SH; pinned Saywer Bishop, RC, Sebestien Randall, NC; pinned by Gabel Fredrickson, MAR.
• 144 – Tayke Weber, 4th. Bye; pinned Kael Westgate, SH; pinned by Cole Hinton, SAB; defeated Haze Flower, AUG, 4-0; lost to Cole Keeten, PHI, 11-5.
• 150 – Thomas McIntyre, 3rd. Bye; defeated Camron Wetter, MAR, 16-0; lost to Caden Eggleston, BEA, 9-2; pinned Kellan Spielman, SAB; defeated Nick Freeland, SH, 12-6.
• 157 – Brody Oviatt, 4th. Bye; pinned Carter Wassenberg, MAR; lost to Jonathan Renyer, SAB, 11-9; pinned Michael Johnson, AUG, 6-4; pinned by Talyn Pfizenmaier, CC.
• 165 – Talon Conrad, 4th. Bye; lost to Merrick Johnson, BEA, 9-2; defeated Brad Owen, RC, 9-1, Brock Crome, MAR, 11-5, Kayden Hudson, PHI, 4-1; lost to Merrick Johnson, 7-3.
• 190 – Jake Meyer, 2nd. Pinned Caleb Seelbach, SH, Trace Hanchett, PHI; defeated Juandre Walton, MAR, 9-3; lost to Deegan Nelson, BEA, 11-4.
• 215 – Mason King. Bye; pinned by Sean Wunder, SH; bye; defeated Jackson Shanahan, RC, 7-3; lost to Braylon Berry, CC, 5-3.
• 285 – Blake Hamic. Bye; pinned by Will Morales, AUG; bye; pinned by Braden Dwerkotte, MAR.
Wabaunsee Results
• 120 – Weston Johnson, 4th. Pinned by Hayden Kalivoda, CC; pinned Carson Anderson, SH, Lucas Holthaus, NC; pinned by Hayden Kalivoda.
• 126 – Victor Buchanon. Bye; pinned by Tristan Reinke, BEA; lost to Zach Kibbe, SAB, 4-2.
• 132 – Calvin Magette. Pinned by Ayden Loomas, BEL; bye; pinned by Keagan Warders, MAR.
• 144 – Carson Reeves. Pinned Carson Cline, HOR; pinned by Carter Trimble, MAR; lost to Jace Hanshaw, BEA, 7-3.
• 150 – Brandyn Glotzbach. Pinned by Carsen Meitl, PHI; bye; pinned by Kellan Spielman, SAB.
• 165 – Wyatt Wurtz. Bye; pinned by Kayden Hudson, PHI, Brayden Meredith, SAB.
• 190 – Brody Droegemeier. Pinned by Brogan Schuh, RC; bye; pinned by Trace Hancett, PHI.