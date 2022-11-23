28 H Oviatt TD.jpg (copy)
Wamego’s Hayden Oviatt (2) comes off the field and celebrates with Raider head coach Weston Moody after scoring his first touchdown in Friday’s sub-state victory.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

Wamego’s football team hopes to make its mark and win its first state championship in school history Saturday as they hope to knock off Kansas powerhouse Bishop Miege.

Getting to a state title game in any class can be challenging. Wamego knows how particular this upcoming Saturday is for the community and program. It’s an opportunity that wasn’t handed to the Red Raiders; they had to earn it.