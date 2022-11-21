After winning the 4A State Cross Country title at the end of October, several Wamego Cross Country athletes were not yet ready to hang up their running spikes.
Six members of the team traveled to Shelbyville, Ind. to compete in the Coaches Youth National Cross-Country meet on Nov. 19. The event draws teams from all over the country; runners come from states such as Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Delaware just to name a few.
This was the final high school distance race for seniors Brady Stegman, Alec Hupe, and Emery Wolfe. Also competing were junior Ethan Ibendahl, and freshmen Peyton Parker and Isaac Ibendahl.
The boys ran as members of the Brocaw Blazers, a youth running team founded by Dave Ramsey, who also acts as head coach. The team consists of runners from Kansas and western Missouri.
With the wind chill in the single digits, racing conditions were rough; but the Wamego athletes always enjoy a chance to run against challenging competition.
“It was a cold race,” commented Stegman. “But a good opportunity to run against good competition.”
Wolfe agreed that the weather was intensely cold, but the terrain lacked the challenging hills that they saw at the 2021 National Meet in Kentucky.
“Compared to last year in Kentucky, it was so much colder, but the course was much flatter,” he said.
The top 25 individuals in each age category were awarded medals.
In the 17/18-year-old age category, Stegman placed 10th, Wolfe 14th, Hupe 30th, and Ethan Ibendahl 58th.
The Brocaw Blazers had two teams in this division. Stegman helped his team to a first-place finish, while Wolfe and Hupe brought home second place team medals.
In the 13/14-year-old division Parker placed eighth individually, helping his team to a first-place finish. Isaac Ibendahl finished 66th.
“It hasn’t really set in that it’s my last high school race,” said Stegman. “It’s a mixed feeling of being sad to leave this team behind but excited for the future.”
Wolfe echoed that sentiment. “I know I’ll be able to enjoy Cross Country wherever I go next year,” he said. “But it’s hard to leave a team like we had this year behind.”