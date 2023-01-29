Wamego and Rock Creek sent their boys wrestling teams Saturday to the 22nd Annual BIT in Baldwin.
The Raiders came out second and the Mustangs 12th.
Knox Karnowski brought home an individual gold in the 126 division.
Team Results
Tonganoxie (TON), 1st, 258; Wamego (WAM), 2nd, 163.5; Holton (HOL), 3rd, 144; Santa Fe Trail (SFT), 4th, 143; Baldwin (BAL), 5th, 135.5; Buhler (BUH), 6th, 133.5; Ottawa (OTT), 7th, 103.5; Louisburg (LOU), 8th, 93; Goodland (GDL), 9th, 76.5; Burlington (BUR), 10th, 73; Osawatomie (OSA), 11th, 63; Rock Creek (RC), 12th, 60.5; Eudora (EUD), 13th, 54; Jeff West (JW), 14th, 49; Hayden (HAY), 15th, 43; Perry-Lecompton (PL), 16th, 42.5; Labette Co. (LC), 17th, 39.5; Prairie View (PV), 18th, 15.
Wamego Results
• 106 – Harry Costa, 2nd. Bye; Pinned Chaston Goleman, LC; defeated Ryan Hoyt, BUR, 14-2; lost to Tanner Sleichter, SFT, 8-4.
• 113 – Hayden Wolfe, 8th. Pinned by Jayden Westgate, BAL, Colton Parsons, BUH; lost to Jordan Bauswell, TON, 15-0.
• 130 – Zaylund Lee. Pinned by Ayedin Johnson, BAL; bye; pinned by Cole Mader, OTT.
• 126 – Knox Karnowski, 1st. Pinned Gyresen Dixon, LOU; Sean Morrissey, HOL, Seth Figge, RC, Asher Larsen, HOL.
• 138 – Austin Meyer, 4th. Pinned Dayton Peterson, BAL, Omar Hernandez, GLD; lost to Cruz Hershberger, BUH, 20-5; pinned Bryson Crotinger, SFT; pinned by Kaven Bartlett, LOU.
• 144 – Tayke Weber, 7th. Bye; pinned by Dalton Evans, OTT; Jaxson Roeder, BUH; pinned Tanner Templeton, LC, Bennett Minnick, PL.
• 150 – Thomas McIntyre, 3rd. Pinned David Hays, PL; defeated Luke Kerns, BUH, 16-0; lost to Joel Brown, OTT, SV-1 4-6; pinned Aden McManus, BUR, Luke Kerns, BUH.
• 157 – Brody Oviatt, 4th. Pinned Braeden VanDonge, EUD, Jude Krenz, HAY; lost to Kyan Ensign, GDL, 11-5; defeated Gannon Sonntag, TON, 9-5; lost to Aidan McKinney, RC, 14-3.
• 165 – Talon Conrad, 4th. Bye; Lost to Cooper McCloy, BUH, 12-2; defeated Dylan Williams, BAL, 3-0, John Sink, OTT, 9-2; lost to Cooper McCloy, 8-1.
• 175 – Gannon Couture. Pinned Ian Campbell, JW. Injury default following matches.
• 190 – Jake Meyer, 2nd. Pinned Brenden O'Connor, BAL, Seth Carrow, OSA, Seth Ferguson, OTT; lost to Jack Harvey, BAL, 5-1.
• 215 – Mason King, 6th. Bye; pinned Rhett Ihrig, GDL; pinned by Dalton Rush, HOL; lost to Cooper Bittle, RC, 13-1; pinned by Connor Murray, BAL.
• 285 – Blake Hamic. Pinned by Elijah Eslinger, LOU; pinned Trevor Conklin, PL; pinned by Mason Neff, BUR.
Rock Creek Results
• 126 – Seth Figge, 3rd. Pinned Noah Van Foeken, EUD, Gunnar Reichard, BAL; pinned by Knox Karnowski, WAM; pinned Jayce Spencer, BUH; Sean Morrissey, HOL.
• 144 – Declan McKinney. Pinned by Tucker Williams, BUR; lost to Bennett Minnick, PL, 7-0.
• 157 – Aidan McKinney, 3rd. Bye; pinned Henry Busenbark, BUH; pinned by Jovani Caudill, OSA; pinned Hunter Tantaros, SFT; defeated Brody Oviatt, WAM, 14-3.
• 165 – Nick Allen. Pinned by Jayden Fletcher, HOL; bye; pinned Vance Hahn, LOU; pinned by Dylan Willams, BAL.
• 175 – Wade Rottinghaus. Pinned by Ricardo Jimenez, BAL; bye; lost to Lucas Anderson, BUH, 7-0.
• 215 – Cooper Bittle, 4th. Pinned Rickey Lowery, PL; pinned by Conner Murry, BAL; pinned Trace Eslinger, LOU; defeated Mason King, WAM, 13-1; lost to Dayton Kline, PV, 10-7.