After its stumble against Rossville, the Lady Raiders returned to their winning ways downing Abilene in both games of a doubleheader there Friday.
The first game had neither team scoring in the first inning.
Peyton Hardenburger was pitching for the Lady Raiders and she quickly led the defense to sit down the Cowgirl batters.
Maya Gallagher put up the first run for the Lady Raiders at the top of the second inning, scoring on a Trista Hoobler line drive to center field.
Wamego went on to keep up the scoring pressure in the next five innings, while holding the Cowgirls to zero.
In the third inning, the Lady Raiders plated Marissa Uhrich on an Emma Erickson single. They added two more in the fourth – Jordan Diehl off an Kyla McAdam single to center field and Ashten Pierson hitting a triple, which puts Uhrich across the plate again.
Gallagher scored Wamego's fifth inning run, when Diehl grounded out to the Cowgirl shortstop. The final two runs were in the top of the sixth – both coming when Hoobler doubled to left field, giving Kirby McKee and Erickson the opportunity to cross home plate.
Hardenburger added another win to her season tally with the 7-0 victory.
The night cap was a high scoring, short affair.
Gallagher was in to pitch for the Lady Raiders, allowing four Cowgirl runs, but Wamego had amassed 14 runs by the top of the fifth, triggering the run rule.
The Lady Raiders plated Hoobler, Diehl, Razzano, and McAdam in the second inning. In the third, a Razzano triple, plated Diehl. Four more Lady Raiders added runs in the fourth and then five more in the fifth gave them the game.
Game 1
W: 0-1-1-2-1-2-0 – 7
A: 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 – 0
RBI: Trista Hoobler, 3; Ashten Pierson, Emma Erickson, Jordan Diehl, Kyla McAdam, 1 each.
Hits: Marissa Uhrich, 4; Hoobler, 3; Maya Gallagher, 2; Pierson, Erickson, Peyton Hardenburger, Diehl, McAdam, 1 each.
Runs: Gallagher, Uhrich, 2 each; Erickson, Diehl, 1 each.
Game 2
W: 0-4-1-4-5-X-X – 14
A: 0-0-3-0-1-X-X – 4
RBI: Pierson, Hoobler, Arabel Razzano, 2 each; Erickson, Hardenburger, Diehl, Uhrich, 1 each.
Hits: Hardenburger, 3; Pierson, Hoobler, Diehl, Razzano, 2 each; Erickson, Gallagher, 1 each.
Runs: Hardenburger, Hoobler, Diehl, Kyla McAdam, 2 each; Pierson, Erickson, Razzano, Uhrich, 1 each.
