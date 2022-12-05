Wamego hosted the Raider Classic Wrestling Tournament Saturday, with several area teams participating.
Knox Karnowski, Talon Conrad and Josh Flanigan were the Raiders top performers, each earning a bronze medal.
Wamego Results
• 106 – Harry Costa, 5th. Pinned by Christian Beldon, Concordia (CON); pinned Maurcio Hernandez, Wabaunsee (WAB); lost to Levi Willmann, Chapman (CH), 4-1; pinned Beau Underwood, Tonganoxie (TON).
• 126 – Nathan Ferguson, 11th. Pinned by Travis Leasure, CH, Christopher McClanahan, Abilene (AB), Damien Moore, Ottawa (OTT), Colton Ray, OTT; pinned Owen Leffert, TON.
• 126 – Knox Karnowski, 3rd. Pinned Seth Figge, Rock Creek (RC), Colton Ray, OTT, Lane Hoekman, AB; lost to McClanahan, 6-4; pinned Luke Budke, Chase Co. (CC).
• 132 – Tevin Steele, 8th. Defeated Mason Berggren, RC, 14-3; pinned by Daniel Vines, CON, Colson McIntyre, Herington (HER), Trento Schreiner, CH, CJ Mitchell, CC.
• 150 – Ethan Ibendahl, 9th. Pinned by Trenton Braucher, HER, Krew Lacock, Rossville (ROS), Joel Brown, OTT, Mason Owens, RC; pinned Brandyn Glotzbach, WAB.
• 157 – Blayden Schuck, 7th. Bye; pinned Reese Parrish, OTT; pinned by Kellan Speilman, Sabetha (SAB), Aidan McKinney, RC; pinned Bergun Kindel, CON.
• 157 – Colin Schuck, 12th. Lost to Bergun Kindel, CON, SV-1 11-9; bye; pinned by Paxton Willett, ROS, Ryan Clark, CH, Reese Parish, OTT.
• 165 – Talon Conrad, 3rd. Pinned Kaedyn Vanderford, CH, Trenton Nuss, HER; pinned by Eli Schubert, AB; pinned Eden Tompson, ROS; defeated Mason Eickmann, CON.
• 215 – Caden Wilson, 8th. Pinned by Cooper Stone, OTT, Brayden Lexow, CH, Kean Haverkamp, SAB, Brody Drogemeier, WAB, Max Johnson, CON.
• 215 – Josh Flanigan, 3rd. Lost to Cooper Bittle, RC, 14-1; pinned Max Johnson, CON, Brody Drogemeier, WAB; pinned by Brayden Lexow, CH; pinned Cooper Stone, OTT.
• 285 – Blake Hamic, 9th. Pinned by Danny Parker, RC, Gavin Runyon, AB, Peyton Taylor, HER, Barrett Lietz, ROS; bye.
Rock Creek Results
• 106 – Alex Kraemer, 7th. Pinned by Benson Eggleston, HER, Caleb Renyer, SAB; bye; pinned by Caul Johns, OTT; won by forfeit.
• 113 – Kingston Copeland, 6th. Pinned by Ashton Dooley, CON; bye; pinned by Jeremik Blanks, CH; pinned Gabe Fund, ROS; pinned by Kayden Thrower, AB.
• 120 – Corbyn Jensen, 9th. Pinned by Ethan Urbanek, HER, Zane Macoubrie, AB, Julius Raygoza, CH, Jeremiah Frey, CH, Urbanic.
• 126 – Seth Figge, 5th. Pinned Colton Ray, OTT; pinned by Knox Karnowski, Wamego (WAM), Drew Strrett, CoN; pinned Travis Leasure, CH, Lane Hoekman, AB.
• 132 – Mason Berggren, 12th. Pinned by Trevin Steele, WAM, Daniel Vines, CON, Payton Coleman, TON, Calvin Magette, WAB, Cullen Wikle, SAB.
• 138 – Izaya Wenzl, 7th. Pinned Brycean Velez, Central Heights (RCH), Joseph Welsh, AB, Grady Sumrall, OTT, Colton Gehrke, HER; pinned Velez.
• 144 – Declan McKinney, 6th. Pinned by Tucker Cell, AB, Torxsten Kindel, CON; bye; Pinned Owen Miller, RCH; pinned by Pierce Casteel, AB.
• 150 – Mason Owens, 6th. Pinned by Joel Brown, OTT; pinned Trenton Braucher, HER; pinned by Krew Lacock, ROS; pinned Ethan Ibendhal, WAM; pinned by Dustin Sterrett, CON.
• 157 – Aidan McKinney, 5th. Pinned by Braden Wilson, AB; Bye; pinned Reece Budke, CC, Blayden Schuck, WAM; defeated Jack Messersmith, TON, 6-4.
• 165 – Nick Allen, 7th. Bye; pinned by Mason Eickmann, CON, Mitch Budke, CC; lost to Tanner hand, TON, 10-4; pinned Eden Thompson, ROS.
• 175 – Wade Rottinghaus, 9th. Pinned by Tristan Rnadels, AB, Sam Clevenger, OTT, Alex Beggs, WAB; lost to Aiden Henely, AB, 3-1; defeated Jakey Havenstein, WAB, 3-2.
• 190 – Hunter Straub, 3th. Pinned by Tracer Murdock, CON; pinned Brendon Bestwick, SAB; bye; pinned by Heath Hoekman, AB; lost to Cael Dye, TON, 5-0.
• 215 – Cooper Bittle, 2nd. Defeated Josh Flanigan, WAM, 14-1; pinned Brody Drogemeier, WAB; Max Johnson, CON; defeated Cooper Stone, OTT, 5-2; lost to Brayden Lexow, CH, 8-1.
• 285 – Danny Parker, 4th. Pinned Blake Hamic, WAM, Gavin Runyon, AB; pinned by Barrett Lietz, ROS; defeated Peyton Taylor, HER, 6-4; pinned by Michael Ashland, CON.
Rossville Results
• 113 – Gabe Fund, 7th. Pinned by Brock Sutton, OTT, Baker Moore, RCH, Kayden Thrower, AB, Kingston Copeland, RC; bye.
• 132 – Mason Broce, 4th. Pinned CJ Mitchell, CC, Payton Coleman, TON, Trenton Schreiner, CH; lost to Colson McIntyre, HER, 16-1, Trevor Kaub, OTT, 17-0.
• 138 – Aryon Klesath, 2nd. Pinned Cody Trost, CON, Colton Gehrke, HER, Emmett Crookham, TON, Grady Sumrall, OTT; pinned by Joesph Welsh, AB.
• 150 – Krew Lacock, 4th. Pinned by Joel Brown, OTT; pinned Trenton Braucher, HER, Ethan Ibendahl, WAM, Mason Owens, RC; pinned by Tommy Messersmith, TON.
• 157 – Paxton Willett, 3rd. Bye; pinned Bergun Kindel, CON, Colin Schuck, WAM; lost to Justin Wider, HER, 16-7; defeated Kellen Spielman, SAB, 6-1.
• 165 – Eden Thompson, 8th. Pinned Trenton Nuss, HER; pinned by Eli Schubert, AB, Kaedyn Vanderford, CH, Talon Conrad, WAM, Nick Allen, RC.
• 175 – Braiden Hensley, 8th. Pinned by Micha Cauthers, CC; defeated Jakey Havenstein, WAB, 1-0; pinned by Jacob Kuenzi, SAB, Caleb Hanson, CON, Tristan Randels, AB.
• 190 – John McGrath, 8th. Pinned by Cal Kohlmeier, CC, Cael Dye, TON, Seth Ferguson, OTT; pinned Jaydien Wooster, HER; pinned by Brendon Bestwick, SAB.
• 285 – Barrett Lietz, 2nd. Pinned Gavon Runyon, AB, Peyton Taylor, HER, Danny Parker, RC, Blake Hamic, WAM; lost to Joshua Grimm, SAB, 4-1.
Wabaunsee Results
• 106 – Maurcio Hernandez, 8th. Pinned by Levi Willman, CH; Harry Costa, WAM; defeated Beau Underwood, TON, 15-5; forfeited remainder of matches.
• 132 – Calvin Magette, 10th. Pinned by Trenton Schreiner, CH, Trevor Kaub, OTT, Cullen Wilke, SAB; pinned Mason Berggren, RC, Payton Coleman, TON.
• 150 – Brandyn Glotzbach, 10th. Pinned by Tommy Messersmith, TON, Landon Taplin, AB, Gaving Piene, RCH, Dustin Sterett, CON, Ethan Ibendahl, WEAM.
• 175 – Jakey Havenstein, 10th. Pinned by Caleb Hanson, CON, Jacob Kuenzi, SAB, Braiden Hensley, ROS, Michael Cauthers, CC, Wade Rottinghaus, RC.
• 175 – Alex Beggs, 2nd. Pinned Sam Clevenger, OTT; defeated Aidan Henely, AB, 10-4; pinned Wade Rottinghaus, RC; defeated Tristan Randles, AB, 7-0; pinned by Caleb Hanson, CON.
• 215 – Brody Drogemeier, 5th. Pinned Max Johnson, CON; pinned by Cooper Bittle, RC, Josh Flanigan, WAM; pinned Caden Wilson, WAM; pinned Kean Haverkamp, SAB.
Team Scores
Concordia, 1st, 318; Abilene, 2nd, 277; Ottawa, 3rd, 212.5; Sabetha, 4th, 148.5; Rock Creek, 5th, 141.5; Rossville, 6th, 131; Chapman, 7th, 126; Tonganoxie, 8th, 117.5; Herington, 9th, 115.5; Chase County, 10th, 115; Wamego, 11th, 107; Wabaunsee, 12th, 41; Central Heights, 13th, 25.