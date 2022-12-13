Wamego girls are on the mat Staff Report Beth Day Author email Dec 13, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wamego High School girls wrestling team traveled last Thursday to Marysville then Saturday competed in the Santa Fe Trail Mixer.Marysville Results• 115 – Allie Sprenkle pinned Charlotte Naaf.• 120 – Zoey Learned pinned by Paige Siemens.• 125 – Zoe Houghland pinned by Jenica Hubbard.• 145 – Piper Clark pinned by Ella Johnson.• 155 – Sahara Schlief fell to Rose Latta.Santa Fe Trail Results• 120 – Alli Sprenkle, 4th. Pinned by Addison Cooper, Shawnee Heights (SH); lost to Addy Gardner, Wellsville (WEL), 7-1; pinned by Taylor Winingham, Silver Lake (SL).• 120 – Zoey Learned, 2nd. Pinned Alexis Kelly, Santa Fe Trail (SFT), Kyli Warren, SH; pinned by McKenna Harris, SL.• 120 – Zoe Houghland, 3rd. Pinned by Caydance Eastman, Osage City (OC); pinned Violet Parker, Ottawa (OTT); pinned by Grae Vanderweide, Tonganoxie (TON).• 130 – Trinity Probst, 4th. Lost to Ansley Bear, Holton (HOL), 5-3; pinned by Brooklin Rich, TON; lost by forfeit.• 140 – Sasha Raine, 2nd. Pinned Maddie Spreer, SL; pinned by Mackenzie Colgrove, TON.• 145 – Piper Clark, 4th. Pinned by Sydney Sheperd, TON, Emma Rambo; lost by medical forfeit.• 155 – Sahara Schlief, 2nd. Lost to Cana Whitney, OTT, 6-0; pinned Murphy Hanks, WELL.• 155 – Adison Honeycutt, 3rd. Lost to Ellyanna Clinton, Sabetha (SAB), 10-0; pinned by Dayja Eiche, WEL; defeated Annabelle Hancock, TON, 8-7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today