In the softball edition of this year’s Backyard Brawl between Wamego and Rock Creek – a rematch of the 2022 state tournament opening game the Raiders swept the double header Friday afternoon in explosive fashion.

In game one, Wamego’s pitcher Peyton Hardenburger was one ‘hit batter’ away from a perfect game, as the Raiders crushed Rock Creek 16-0 on their home field. Hardenburger struck out six Mustangs in the contest.