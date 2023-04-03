In the softball edition of this year’s Backyard Brawl between Wamego and Rock Creek – a rematch of the 2022 state tournament opening game the Raiders swept the double header Friday afternoon in explosive fashion.
In game one, Wamego’s pitcher Peyton Hardenburger was one ‘hit batter’ away from a perfect game, as the Raiders crushed Rock Creek 16-0 on their home field. Hardenburger struck out six Mustangs in the contest.
“Hardenberger and (Maya) Gallagher are a one-two punch that is unmatched,” Rock Creek head coach Jeri Brummett said about Wamego’s pitching crew. “Combine that with their big hitters and they are a tough opponent, among the best in the state.”
Wamego had 15 hits in the game, including dingers by Gallagher and Kyla McAdam.
In the late game, Rock Creek managed to stay competitive, but ended up falling 7-15. A pair of solo home runs by Mustang juniors Ali Jones and Brooklyn Plummer in the fifth inning made the game respectable.
Rock Creek put together 11 hits in the game, from eight different players: Plummer, Teagan Zenger, Jones, Sam Killingsworth, Chloe Purvis, Eve McComb, Kinley Ebert, and Claire Matzke. Campbell Cassel toed the rubber for Rock Creek, with a complete game and two strike outs.
“I was proud of our resilience in game two, with more confidence at the plate against Gallagher,” Brummett said of the night cap. “We did not give up and we sprayed the ball around a bit more than the first game.”
Wamego collected a whopping 19 hits in the game, including home runs from Trista Hoobler, Gallagher, and Ashten Pierson.
Hardenburger put in another three innings of work, giving up nothing and striking out ten. Gallagher added four innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits and striking out six.