The Wamego High School boys wrestling team on Saturday traveled to the 26th Annual Gerald Sadowski Wrestling Tournament in Holton.
The boys placed ninth, with Jake Meyer bringing home a gold in the 190 pound division.
The Wamego High School boys wrestling team on Saturday traveled to the 26th Annual Gerald Sadowski Wrestling Tournament in Holton.
The boys placed ninth, with Jake Meyer bringing home a gold in the 190 pound division.
Mill Valley (MV), 1st, 228; Shawnee Heights (SH), 2nd, 181; Sabetha (SAB), 3rd, 180; Spring Hill (SPH), 4th, 144; Holton (HOL), 5th, 126; Ottawa (OTT), 6th, 123; Nemaha Central (NC), 7th, 116; Olathe West (OW), 8th, 108; Wamego (WAM), 9th, 107.5; Andover Central (AC), 10th, 80; Chapman (CHA), 11th, 77; Burlingame (BUR), 12th, 56; Perry-Lecompton, 13th, 26; Hayden (HAY), 14th, 25.5; Maur Hill (MH), 15th, 20; Bishop Ward (BW), 16th, 18; Royal Valley (RV), 18th, 10; Riverside (RIV), 19th, 6.
• 120 – Zaylund Lee. Pinned by Lucas Baetz, HOL; pinned Yanni Jimenez, HAY; pinned by Lucas Holthaus, NC.
• 126 – Knox Karnowski, 2nd. Bye; pinned Caleb Gerdes, SH; defeated Derek Sanchez, OW, 17-0; lost to Dillon Cooper, MV, 10-2.
• 132 – Izac Schlief. Pinned by Eddie Hughart, MV, Brett Paramore, PL.
• 138 – Austin Meyer, 6th. Pinned Logan Forge, AC; pinned by Cale Hein, HOL; pinned Jet Thompson, AC, Jack Moore, MH; lost to Gavin Hartman, SH, 15-2; lost by forfeit.
• 144 – Liam Smith. Pinned by Cole Hinton, SAB; bye; pinned by Joe Siess, NC.
• 150 – Colin Schuck. Pinned by Kellan Spielman, SAB; pinned Preston Warbritton, OSK; pinned by Nick Freeland, SH.
• 157 – Brody Oviatt, 2nd. Bye; defeated Ryan Clark, CHA, 6-1, Aden Feldkamp, NC, 4-1; lost to Kelson McAllister, SPH, 10-2.
• 165 – Blayden Schuck. Pinned by Noah Anderton, SPH; bye; pinned by Cooper Novacek, OW.
• 175 – Gannon Couture, 4th. Bye; pinned Sam Imes, MV; lost to Allen Baughman, SH, 11-1; pinned Sam Clevenger, OTT; lost to Christian Conklin, PL, 5-1.
• 190 – Jake Meyer, 1st. Bye; pinned Logan Alexander, SPH, Malik Spatcher, OW; defeated Jacob Kuenzi, SAB, 5-2.
• 215 – Caden Wilson. Pinned by Leighton Williams, BUR; pinned Lucas Korte, NC; pinned by John McKinnon, MV.
• 285 – Josh Flanigan. Pinned Darren Yantz, MH; pinned by Joshua Grimm, SAB, Colsen Perry, OSK.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.