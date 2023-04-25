Red Raider baseball is on a roll, and Wamego continued its streak April 18 against the visiting Marysville Bulldogs, winning both games of the double header 15-0, 7-6.
Red Raider baseball is on a roll, and Wamego continued its streak April 18 against the visiting Marysville Bulldogs, winning both games of the double header 15-0, 7-6.
The opening game of the double header was quick.
With Pruitt Nowlin on the mound, the Raiders quickly sat down the Bulldogs with a strikeout, ground out and fly out.
Then Wamego came to the plate with bats and balls flying, as the Raiders posted 12 runs in their half of the inning.
The romp started with Chase Cottam stealing second, then a Thomas McIntyre double sent him across the plate. And the Raiders kept going and going and going.
Hayden Oviatt doubled on a line drive which scored McIntyre. Oviatt then added a run from a Grant Larson single. Lane Jeanneret kept up the momentum, with a double scoring Tayke Weber. Next up to bat, Treyton Boeckman. His single pushes Jeanneret through. Two Raiders – Brody Oviatt and Boeckman come in off a Dawson Tajchman grounder. Two more – Tajchman and Cottam – earned home runs from a McIntyre triple. Hayden Oviatt at bat again, singled on a left field fly ball, and McIntyre scored. Oviatt’s not on base long, as a Larson double sends him home. The final run of the scoring flurry came when Weber scored on a Mayer single.
Marysville got nothing out of the second inning, but Wamego pulled in two more runners, when McIntyre singled with loaded bases, scoring Cottam and Boeckman.
Again, the Bulldogs had no production from their bats in the top of the third. The Raiders iced the game when Larson crossed home plate on a Marysville error, pushing the score to 15-0 and triggering the run-rule.
The Raiders also took the nightcap, but it was much more of a struggle.
Neither team scored for the first three innings, and the Bulldogs were also scoreless in the fourth and fifth.
In the meantime, the Raiders began to slowly score, with a Jeanneret run in the fourth inning and McIntyre crossing home plate in the fifth. The visitors scored in the sixth, and so did the Raiders – five times for a 7-1 lead.
They would need it, as Marysville’s bats began swinging in the top of the seventh, as they plated five runners to nearly catch up. However, the Bulldogs fell one run short, 7-6, and the Raiders claimed the win.
Game 1
M: 0-0-0-X-X-X-X – 0
W: 12-2-1-X-X-X-X – 15
RBI: Thomas McIntyre, 5; Dawson Tajchman, Hayden Oviatt, Grant Larson, 2 each; C Mayer, Lane Jeannerett, Treyton Boeckman, 1 each.
Hits: McIntyre, Chase Cottam, 3 each; Tajchman, H. Oviatt, Larson, 2 each; Mayer, Jeanneret, Boeckman, 1 each.
Runs: Cottam, 3; McIntyre, H. Oviatt, Tayke Weber, Boeckman, 2 each; Tajchman, Larson, Jeanneret, Brody Oviatt, 1 each.
Game 2
M: 0-0-0-0-0-1-5 – 6
W: 0-0-0-1-1-5-X – 7
RBI: H. Oviatt, 2.
Hits: McIntyre, 2; Tajchman, Cottam, Jeanneret, 1 each.
Runs: Tajchman, Cottam, McIntyre, Jeanneret, B. Oviatt, Weber, 1 each.
