The Red Raider baseball squad evened their record to 4-4 with last Tuesday's sweep of the Concordia Panthers.
Wamego won the first game of the road trip 19-12 and the second, 4-3.
The opener was a slugfest between the two teams, with the Raiders earning six runs in the top of the first inning. Wamego started courtesy of bad Concordia pitching, as Chase Cottam advanced to third base on a passed ball. Thomas McIntyre then grounded to right field to put Cottam across the plate. Wamego continued to take advantage of Concordia misses, tallying runs from McIntyre, Hayden Oviatt, Cody Mayer, and Tayke Weber.
Although the Raiders allowed three runs from Concordia in the bottom of the inning, they repeated their performance to begin the second – adding six unanswered runs to their side of the scoreboard. Wamego picked up its seventh run on a Hayden Oviatt double to center field, scoring McIntyre. The Raiders gained the eighth when Oviatt scored on a Concordia error. And so it continued, Wamego had four more runs in the inning from Mayer, Lane Jeanneret, and then Brody Oviatt and Weber on the same Cottam double.
Hayden Oviatt added another run in the top of the third off a Grant Larson single, but then the Panthers picked up three in their half of the frame, putting the score at 13-6.
Wamego gained a run in the fourth inning. The Raiders plated three runners – Brody Oviatt, Treyton Boeckman and Hayden Oviatt. Concordia had two and the inning ended with a 16-8 Wamego lead.
The Raiders didn't score in the fifth, but the Panthers closed the gap by a run, 16-9.
Wamego's final runs came in the sixth inning, courtesy of Hayden Oviatt and McIntyre, who both crossed home plate on a Mayer double, then Mayer tacking on his own run on Concordia errors.
The home squad had a bottom-of-the-sixth run and two at the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn't enough to catch the Raiders, who took home the 19-12 win.
The nightcap was the polar opposite, with only seven runs between the two teams. However, the Raiders prevailed 4-3.
Both teams had a run in the opening inning, Wamego's coming when Hayden Oviatt crossed home due to Concordia errors.
The Raiders had two more of their four runs in the second inning. Pruitt Nowlin doubled on a line drive to right field, which put Brody Oviatt across the plate. Nowlin then got a run off a Cottam single to center field, 3-1, Raiders.
The next two innings netted goose eggs on both sides of the board, but in the bottom of the fifth, Concordia scored a runner, closing the gap to 3-2.
Wamego picked up its final run in the top of the sixth, when, with the bases loaded the Concordia pitcher walks a runner, enabling Nowlin to walk home. Concordia also added a run in the sixth, but as both teams were scoreless in the seventh, Wamego earned the 4-3 win.
Box Scores
Game 1
W: 6-6-1-3-0-3-0 – 19
C: 3-0-3-2-1-1-2 – 12
RBI: Chase Cottam, Thomas McIntyre, Corey Mayer, Grant Larson, Brody Oviatt and Tayton Boeckman, 2 each; Hayden Oviatt, Lane Jeanneret, 1 each.
Hits: H. Oviatt, 4; McIntyre, 3; Cottam, Mayer, B. Oviatt, Boeckman, 2 each; Grant Larson, Lane Jeanneret, Tayke Weber, 1 each.
Runs: H. Oviatt, 5; McIntyre, Mayer, 3 each; Weber, B. Oviatt, 2 each; Cottam, Larson, Jeanneret, Boeckman, 1 each.
Game 2
W: 1-2-0-0-0-1-0 – 4
C: 1-0-0-0-1-1-0 – 3
RBI: Cottam, Mayer, Pruitt Nowlin, 1 each.
Hits: Nowlin, 2; Cottam, H. Oviatt, Jeanneret, B. Oviatt, 1 each.
Runs: Nowlin, 2; B. Oviatt, H. Oviatt, 1 each.