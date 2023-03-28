The Red Raider baseball team started 2023 Monday on a strong note, downing the visiting Royal Valley Panthers in both games of the opening double header, 3-1 and 11-1.
The opening game took all seven innings, with Pruitt Nowlin at pitcher.
Neither team was able to score in the first two innings of the game, but Wamego’s defense made quick work of the Panthers in the top of third. There Raiders were able to score two runs during their time at bat, with both Nowlin and Treyton Boeckman stealing home. The inning ended with a 2-0 Wamego advantage.
The fourth and fifth innings were both scoreless, but both teams plated a runner in the sixth. The Panthers scored a runner on a line drive to center field, closing the game to 2-1. Wamego responded with another steal at home plate, this time from Thomas McIntrye.
As Royal Valley was scoreless in the top of the seventh, the 3-1 game went to Wamego.
The night cap was much quicker, as the Raiders were up 11-1 by the end of the fifth inning, triggering the 10-run rule and ending the game.
Royal Valley’s only run in the game came in the top of the first inning on a Raider error. Wamego pitcher Hayden Oviatt then walked a runner, before striking out two to move the Raiders to the plate. Wamego tied the game up when he stole second, and third, then scored on a Panther third base error.
Oviatt would go on to keep the visitors scoreless in the next four innings. In the meantime, Wamego kept racking up the runs.
In the second inning, three Raiders crossed home plate – Cody Mayer on a Lane Jeanneret single to left field, Jeanneret himself on a Boeckman line drive to center field, and finally, Boeckman scoring on a wild Panther pitch. The runs moved Wamego’s lead to 4-1.
Wamego added four more runs in the third inning. Mayer and Grant Larson crossed home plate on steals while Boeckman doubled, pushing Jeanneret and Brody Oviatt home. That moved the score to 8-1, Wamego.
Neither team scored in the fourth, and the final inning played had Wamego earning three more runs. Again, the ability of the Raiders to steal bases came into play, as Tayke Weber stole home, Jeanneret, third and Brody Oviatt, second. Then Boeckman grounded out to the shortstop scoring Jeanneret. The final score of the game came when Chase Cottam hit a ground ball to the short stop, plating Oviatt.
As winning pitcher, Oviatt surrendered one run and struck out eight Panthers.
Game One
RV: 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 – 1
W: 0-0-2-0-0-2-X – 3
Hits: Jeanneret, Weber, 1 each.
Runs: Nowlin, McIntyre, Boeckman, 1 each.
Game Two
RV: 1-0-0-0-0-X-X – 1
W: 1-3-4-0-3-X-X – 11
RBI: Boeckman, 4; Cottam, Jeanneret, 1 each.
Hits: Cottam, H. Oviatt, Boekman, 2 each; Mayer, Jeanneret, 1 each.
Runs: Jeanneret, 2; Mayer, B. Oviatt, 2 each; H. Oviatt, Larson, Weber, Boeckman, 1 each.
