Rock Creek stretched its unbeaten streak to ten last week, as they picked up two games against Mideast league opponent St. Marys on Monday. The Mustangs didn’t allow the Bears on the board all night, with wins of 13-0 and 21-0.
The star of the night was Rock Creek’s junior pitcher Daegen Vinduska, who pitched a complete game no-hitter in the night cap game. Vinduska gave up no runs on no hits and struck out eight bears in four innings of work. He also went 2-3 at the plate—including a double—scored twice and batted in two.
Logan Sturdy also had multiple hits in the game, going 2-4 with a double, two runs, and two RBIs. Maddox Ibarra, Donavan Debita, and Mack Lee also had doubles, and Casey McCarn, and Ethan Burgess had base hits.
Rock Creek scored seven in the opening inning, but none in the second. They then drove in five in the third and nine in the fourth to arrive at the 21-run total.
In the opener, Rock Creek scored one in each of the first three frames, then ran wild in the fourth inning—scoring ten and invoking the run rule.
Ryker Zoeller picked up the win, giving up no runs on one hit and retiring eight by strikes over four innings. Cooper Sieben also saw the mound in the game, picking up two K’s.
Sturdy was 3-3 including a double, Burgess, McCarn, and Vinduska all two hits with doubles, and Brandon Krainbill landed a two RBI triple.
“We are off to a good start,” Mustang head coach Shane Sieben said of his team. “I’ve been happy with what these guys have been able to do so far and have really enjoyed coaching them.”
Rock Creek moves to 10-0 on the season, and are ranked fourth in the state at 4A, according to the April 18th KABC rankings. They will host Riley County next Tuesday, April 25, for their first home league game. The Bears drop to 2-10 and will be on the road at Wabaunsee Thursday.