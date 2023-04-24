Rock Creek stretched its unbeaten streak to ten last week, as they picked up two games against Mideast league opponent St. Marys on Monday. The Mustangs didn’t allow the Bears on the board all night, with wins of 13-0 and 21-0.

The star of the night was Rock Creek’s junior pitcher Daegen Vinduska, who pitched a complete game no-hitter in the night cap game. Vinduska gave up no runs on no hits and struck out eight bears in four innings of work. He also went 2-3 at the plate—including a double—scored twice and batted in two.