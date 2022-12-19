Lady Raider senior Sara Springer and her cohorts had no problem drilling treys Friday night, as she helped Wamego to a year-ending 59-28 victory over the visiting Clay Center Tigers.
Wamego dominated the game early, with a 17-1 first quarter highlighted by treys from Springer and Lexi Hecht. Also piling in points were Maya Gallagher, Rylie Meinhardt and Ashten Pierson.
The Lady Raiders extended that lead with a 27 point performance in the second period, while allowing just 14 points from the visitors. Gallagher shone from the line, and Springer was again drilling treys, along with Pierson, Hecht and Kirby McKee. Springer's final trey was a buzzer beater which lifted Wamego to a 44-15 halftime score.
Following the flurry of baskets in the first half, both teams snoozed through the third period, with the Raiders adding just seven points and the Tigers, five. Clay Center dropped a bucket to start the quarter, then more than five minutes passed before Gallagher was fouled on her way to the basket, earning a three the old fashioned way. Hoobler added one basket then Gallagher finished off the period with the free throws. The low-output period only moved the score to 51-20. Both teams fired off eight points in the fourth for the final 59-28 score.