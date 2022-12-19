Lady Raider senior Sara Springer and her cohorts had no problem drilling treys Friday night, as she helped Wamego to a year-ending 59-28 victory over the visiting Clay Center Tigers.

Wamego dominated the game early, with a 17-1 first quarter highlighted by treys from Springer and Lexi Hecht. Also piling in points were Maya Gallagher, Rylie Meinhardt and Ashten Pierson.