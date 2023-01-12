The Kansas State High School Activities association has announced the basketball sub-state and wrestling regional assignments.
Girls Wrestling Regional Tournaments
1, 2, 3, 4A
These classes are all in the same Regional Tournament, which will be held on Feb. 11, at Rossville. Local teams participating will be Wamego, Wabaunsee, Rock Creek, St. Marys and Rossville. The other teams in the tournament are Northern Heights, Atchison, Baldwin, Burlingame, Santa Fe Trail, Council Grove, Atchison County, Mission Valley, Eudora, Doniphan West, Holton, Royal Valley, Bishop Ward, Marysville, McLouth, Jeff West, Osage City, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Riley County, Sabetha, Nemaha Central, Bishop Miege, Silver Lake, Tonganoxie, Hayden, Riverside and Wellsville.
The top four advancing out of each weight group will compete at the state tournament Feb. 22-23 in Salina.
Boys Wrestling Regional Tournaments
4A – Rock Creek, Wamego
Rock Creek and Wamego will wrestle at the McPherson Regional Tournament on Feb. 18. Also in that tournament are Abilene, Buhler, Chapman, Clay Center, Colby, Concordia, Goodland, Hesston, Smoky Valley, Marysville, Nickerson, and Scott Community.
The top four advancing out of each weight group will compete at the state tournament Feb. 24-25 in Salina.
3, 2, 1A – Onaga, Rossville, St. Marys, Wabaunsee
All local teams – Onaga, Rossville, St. Marys, Wabaunsee -- will compete at the Sabetha Regional Tournament on Feb. 18. Also in that tournament are Maur Hill – Mt. Academy, Burlingame, Centralia, Pleasant Ridge, Atchison Co., Mission Valley, Doniphan West, Horton, Humboldt, McLouth, Onaga, Osage City, Oskaloosa, West Franklin, Central Heights, Nemaha Central, Silver Lake, Cair Paravel, Troy and Riverside.
The top four advancing out of each weight group will compete at the state tournament Feb. 24-25 in Salina.
Basketball Sub-State Tournaments
4A – Rock Creek, Wamego
There will be four sub-state tournaments on the east and four on the west. Seeding for the tournaments will be done at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, and will be posted on our website at pottcotimes.com. The top seeded team will host all games. The tournaments begin on Tuesday, Feb. 28, for the boys and Wednesday, March 1, for the girls, Feb. The boys finals will be on Friday, March 3, the girls on Saturday, March 4. The winners will play at the state tournament March 8-11 in Salina.
Wamego will be on the east side along with Labette Co., Atchison, Baldwin, Chanute, Field Kindley, Eudora, Fort Scott, Holton, Independence, Iola, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola, Parsons, Bishop Miege, Tonganoxie, and Hayden.
Rock Creek will be on the west side with Abilene, Andale, Augusta, Buhler, Chapman, Clay Center, Clearwater, El Dorado, Hugoton, McPherson, Mulvane, Pratt, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, Ulysses, Wellington, and Winfield.
3A – Rossville
There are eight sub-state tournaments scheduled for 3A. Seeding will be completed at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, and will be posted on our website at pottcotimes.com. The tournaments begin on Monday, Feb. 27, for the girls and Tuesday, Feb. 28, for the boys. Finals for both will be on Saturday, March 4, with the winners advancing to play at the state tournament March 8-11 in Hutchinson.
Rossville will play in the Perry-Lecompton sub-state with Maur Hill – Mt. Academy, Royal Valley, Bishop Ward, Jeff West, Heritage Christian and Silver Lake.
2A – St. Marys, Wabaunsee
There are eight sub-state tournaments scheduled for 2A. Seeding will be completed at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, and will be posted on our website at pottcotimes.com. The tournaments begin on Monday, Feb. 27, for the boys and Tuesday, Feb., 28, for the girls. The finals will be on Saturday, March 4, with the winners advancing to play at the state tournament March 8-11 in Manhattan.
St. Marys will host its sub-state tournament with Mission Valley, Lyndon, McLouth, Oskaloosa, KC Christian, Maranatha Christian, Cair Paravel and Wabaunsee.
1A DI – Onaga
Sub-state seeding will be completed at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb.18, and will be posted on our website at pottcotimes.com. The tournament begins on Thursday, Feb. 23, for the girls, and Friday, Feb. 24, for the boys. The championship games will be played on Saturday, March 4, with the winners advancing to play at the state tournament March 8-11 in Dodge City.
Onaga will host its sub-state tournament with Burlingame, Centralia, Doniphan West, Bishop Seabury, Marais Des Cygnes Valley and Troy.