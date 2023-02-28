Area schools this week are vying for a slot at their respective state basketball tournaments. Sub-state action began last week for Onaga, and Monday for St. Marys, Rossville and Wabaunsee. However the majority of the games will take place after press time. Results can be found on the website at pottcotimes.com.
4-A Wamego (East)
• Wamego Boys, 7th seed, 12-6, hosted Ottawa, 10th seed, 10-10, Tuesday night. The winner of that game will play either Eudora (2, 16-4) or Independence (15, 6-14) on Friday. Time TBA; place highest seeded team.
• Wamego Girls, 1st seed, 19-1, hosted Iola, 16th seed, 6-14, Wednesday night. The winner of that game will play either Bishop Miege (8, 11-9) or Ottawa (9, 11-9) on Saturday. Time TBA; place highest seeded team.
4-A Rock Creek (West)
• Rock Creek Boys, 8th seed, 12-8, hosted Abilene, 9th seed, 11-9, Tuesday night. The winner of that game will play either Hugoton (1, 18-2) or Winfield (16, 3-17) on Friday. Time TBA; place highest seeded team.
• Rock Creek Girls, 7th seed, 13-7, hosted Pratt, 10th seed, 10-10, Wednesday night. The winner of that game will play either McPherson (2, 18-2) or El Dorado (15, 3-17) on Saturday. Time TBA; place highest seeded team.
3A – Rossville
• Rossville Girls, 3rd seed, 14-6, opened Monday night against Perry-Lecompton, 7th seed, 7-13, winning 66-14. They advance to play Jeff West at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at Perry. The winner of that game will play either Silver Lake (1, 18-1) or Maur Hill – Mt. Scholastica Academy (4, 12-8) at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, also at Perry, for the championship.
• Rossville Boys, 8th seed, 7-13, opened Tuesday night against Bishop Ward, 1st seed, 17-3, at Kansas City. The winner of that game will play either Heritage Christian (2, 16-4) or Royal Valley (5, 10-10) at Perry. Time TBA. The championship game will be 7 p.m., Saturday, also at Perry.
2A – St. Marys, Wabaunsee
• St. Marys Boys, 3rd seed, 12-7, opened Monday night against KC Christian, 6th seed, 8-12, winning 69-37. They advance to play Wabaunsee at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at St. Marys. The winner of that game will play either Lyndon (1, 19-1) or Cair Paravel Latin (5, 8-12) at 5:30 p.m., Saturday in St. Marys for the championship.
• St. Marys Girls, 2nd seed, 9-10, opened Tuesday night against Wabaunsee, 7th seed, 4-15. The winner of that game will play either KC Christian (3, 8-12) or Maranatha Christian (6, 4-14) on Friday at St. Marys. Time TBA. The championship game will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, also at St. Marys.
• Wabaunsee Boys, 2nd seed, 13-6 opened Monday night against Oskaloosa, 7th seed, 5-14, winning 67-34. They advance to play St. Marys at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at St. Marys. The winner of that game will play either Lyndon (1, 19-1) or Cair Paravel Latin (5, 8-12) at 5:30 p.m., Saturday in St. Marys for the championship.
• Wabaunsee Girls, 7 seed, 4-14, will open Tuesday night against St. Marys, 2nd seed, 9-10. The winner of that game will play either KC Christian (3, 8-12) or Maranatha Christian (6, 4-14) on Friday at St. Marys. Time TBA. The championship game will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, also at St. Marys.
1A DI – Onaga
• Onaga Boys, 5th seed, 7-12, opened last Friday at Bishop Seabury, 4th seed, 7-9, falling 76-40 and were eliminated from the tournament.
• Onaga Girls, 5th seed, 9-10, opened last Thursday at Centralia, 4th seed, 11-9, falling 48-39 and were eliminated from the tournament.