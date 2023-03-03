• 3A Girls – Rossville defeated Jeff West 60-32. The Lady Dawgs advance to the championship game where they will take on Silver Lake. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m., Saturday, at Perry.

• 2A Boys – St. Marys defeated Wabaunsee 65-53. The Bears will advance to the championship game where they will take on Lyndon. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m., Saturday, in St. Marys.