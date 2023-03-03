Sub-State Basketball Roundup – Thursday, March 2 Staff Report Beth Day Author email Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • 3A Girls – Rossville defeated Jeff West 60-32. The Lady Dawgs advance to the championship game where they will take on Silver Lake. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m., Saturday, at Perry.• 2A Boys – St. Marys defeated Wabaunsee 65-53. The Bears will advance to the championship game where they will take on Lyndon. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m., Saturday, in St. Marys. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today