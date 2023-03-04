Sub-State Basketball Roundup – Saturday, March 4 -- St Marys advances to state Staff Report Beth Day Author email Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • 2A Girls – St. Marys defeated Mission Valley 56-38 and will advance to the state tournament next week.• 2A Boys – St. Marys defeated Lyndon 66-63 (OT) and will advance to the state tournament next week.• 3A Girls – Rossville falls to Silver Lake 46-26, exiting the tournament.• 4A Girls East – Wamego falls to Bishop Meige, 56-48, exiting the tournament.• 4A Girls East – Rock Creek falls to McPherson, 74-40, exiting the tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today