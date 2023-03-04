Sub-State Basketball Roundup – Friday, March 3 Staff Report Beth Day Author email Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • 4A Boys East – Wamego falls to Eudora 46-29 and exits the tournament.• 4A Boys West – Rock Creek falls to Hugoton 83-42 and exits the tournament.• 2A Girls – St. Marys defeats KC Christian 78-33 and will play number one seed Mission Valley for the championship today (Saturday) at 7 p.m. in St. Marys.Saturday Games Scheduled• 4A Girls East – No. 1 seed Wamego takes on 8-seed Bishop Miege, 6 p.m., in Wamego.• 4A Girls West – No. 7 seed Rock Creek takes on 2-seed McPherson, 6 p.m., in McPherson.• 3A Girls – No. 3 seed Rossville will take on 1-seed Silver Lake, 5:30 p.m. in Perry.• 2A Boys – No. 3 seed St. Marys will take on 1-seed Lyndon, 5:30 p.m., in St. Marys.• 2A Girls – No. 2 seed St. Marys will take on 1-seed Mission Valley, 7 p.m., in St. Marys. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today