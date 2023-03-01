Sub-State Basketball Roundup - Tuesday, Feb. 28 Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Area basketball teams opened sub-state competition Tuesday night.• 4A Boys East – Wamego defeated Ottawa, 52-45. Wamego will play Eudora in the championship game at 7 p.m., Friday, in Eudora.• 4A Boys West – Rock Creek defeated Abilene, 54-50. They will play either Hugoton or Winfield Friday night. Time/Place TBA.• 3A Boys – Rossville fell to KC Christian 56-32 and are out of the tournament.• 2A Girls – St. Marys defeated Wabaunsee 58-51, knocking Wabaunsee out of the tournament. St. Marys will play KC Christian at 6 p.m., Friday, at St. Marys. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save