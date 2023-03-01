Sub-State Basketball Round-up – Wednesday, March 1 Staff Report Beth Day Author email Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • 4A Girls (East) – Wamego over Iola, 73-17. They will play Bishop Miege at 6 p.m., Saturday, in Wamego for the championship.• 4A Girls (West) – Rock Creek over Pratt, 62-51. They will play the second-seed McPherson at 6 p.m., Saturday, in McPherson for the championship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today