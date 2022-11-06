Brady Stegman and Elise Rickstrew, a senior and freshman respectively, took home the Wamego High School cross country teams' top honors at last Thursday's awards banquet.

Stegman, a four-year runner for the Raiders, led Wamego to its state victory, finishing fourth individually. Rickstrew, in her inaugural year as a Lady Raider runner, led the girls' performance, placing 19th.