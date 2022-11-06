Brady Stegman and Elise Rickstrew, a senior and freshman respectively, took home the Wamego High School cross country teams' top honors at last Thursday's awards banquet.
Stegman, a four-year runner for the Raiders, led Wamego to its state victory, finishing fourth individually. Rickstrew, in her inaugural year as a Lady Raider runner, led the girls' performance, placing 19th.
Both were All-State Runners.
Girls Awards
• Outstanding Runner of the Year – Elsie Rickstrew.
• Most Improved Runner – Taylor Umscheid, Emilia Wilkerson.
• Most Inspirational – Sariah Pittenger-Reed.
• Newcomer of the Year – Elsie Rickstrew.
• Raider Award – Taylor Umscheid.
• Summer Warriors – Emilia Wilkerson, Molly Zachgo, Isabella Wilber, Taylor Umscheid, Allison Sprenkle, Elsie Rickstrew, Katie Shea.
• All-League Runners – Emilia Wilkerson, Taylor Umscheid, Elsie Rickstrew, Katie Shea.
• All-State Runner – Elsie Rickstrew.
Boys Awards
• Outstanding Runner of the Year – Brady Stegman.
• Most Improved Runners – Harrison Cutting, Alec Hupe.
• Most Inspirational – Jackson Annan,
• Newcomer of the Year – Peyton Parker.
• Raider Award – Emery Wolfe, Jonny Cutting, Boden Fultz.
• Summer Warriors – Jackson Annan, Harrison Cutting, Jonny Cutting, Boden Fultz, Dagan Fultgz, Zyrain Frizzell, Alec Hupe, Ethan Ibendahl, Hayes Rickstrew, Tony Shea, Brady Stgegman, Joey Shea, Isaas Wilber, Emery Wolfe, Peyton Parker, Cody Reeves, and Isaac Wilber.
• All-League Runners – Jonny Cutting, Brady Stegman, Harrison Cutting, Emery Wolfe, Alec Hupe, Peyton Parker.
• All-State Runners – Peyton Parker, Emery Wolfe, Harrison Cutting, Brady Stegman.
Girls Top 10 5K*
Adaline Fulmer, 1st, 20:31, 2019; Charlee Lind, 2nd, 20:43, 2021; Kaydra Schmidt, 3rd, 20:48, 2015; Sariah Pittenger-Reed, 4th, 21:03, 2021; Kynzie Underwood, 5th, 21:07, 2018; Elsie Rickstrew, 6th, 21:17, 2022; Emilia Wilkerson, 7th, 21:34, 2021; Ashlyn Zachgo, 8th, 21:35, 2018; Taylor Umscheid, 9th, 21:46, 2021; Tessa Seeberger, 10th (tie), 21:55, 2015; Marian Blanka, 10th (tie), 21:55, 2018.
* Girls in Kansas began running 5K in 2015.
Boys Top 10 5K
Riley Woodward, 1st, 16:03, 2009; Kyle Doperalkski, 2nd, 16:06, 1999; Jason Lind, 3rd, 16:12, 1989; Jordan Routh, 4th (tie), 16:15, 2012; Noah Morenz, 4th (tie), 16:15, 2021; Brady Stegman, 6th, 16:16, 2022; Josh Lake, 7th, 16:17, 1995; Hudson Philip, 8th, 16:22, 2008; Harrison Cutting, 9th (tie), 16:25, 2022; Colton Butler, 9th (tie), 16:25.
• Varsity – Manhattan, 6th; Wamego, 10th; Clay Center, 5th; Rim Rock, 19th; Newton, 9th; Sabetha, 2nd; NCKL, 2nd; 4A Regional, 3rd; 4A State, 7th.
Boys Team Results
• Varsity – Manhattan, 1st; Wamego, 2nd; Clay Center, 1st; Rim Rock, 6th; Newton, 1st; El Dorado, 1st; NCKL, 1st; 4A Regional, 1st; 4A State, 1st.
• Junior Varsity – Manhattan, 2nd; Clay Center, 1st; Rim Rock, 9th; Sabetha, 1st; Wamego, 4th; Royal Valley, 1st; Newton, 1st; El Dorado, 2nd; NCKL, 1st.