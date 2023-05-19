featured State softball brackets released Beth Day Beth Day Author email May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Batter Up! The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the brackets for the state softball tournaments. Area teams are participating in the following tournaments:4A State SoftballWamego will have a replay of last year's opening game, as the #1 Lady Raiders (17-1) will face off against Rock Creek (8, 11-11) at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 25, on Field A of Salina South High School.The winner of that game will play either Eudora (4, 15-5) or Andale/Garden Plain (5, 15-7) at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, on Field B.The teams in the other half of the bracket are McPherson (2, 19-3), Mulvane (3, 17-5), Clearwater (6, 14-8), and Fort Scott, (7, 13-8).The championship game will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, on Field A.3A State SoftballRossville, the sixth seed with a 17-4 record, will open state play against Columbus (3, 21-2), at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, on Field 4 of the Twin Oaks Complex in Manhattan.The winner of that game will play either Southeast of Saline (2, 21-2) or Burlington (7, 15-6) at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, on Field 1.The teams in the other half of the bracket are Haven (1, 22-1), Beloit (4, 20-3), Santa Fe Trail (5, 19-3), and Scott Community (8, 16-7).The championship game will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Field 1.2-1A State SoftballSt. Marys, the sixth seed with a record of 18-5, will open state play against Central Heights (3, 20-1) at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, on Field B of the Green Sports Complex in Pratt.The winner of that game will play either Leon-Bluestem (2, 22-1) or Medicine Lodge, (7-9-14) at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, on Field A.The teams in the other half of the bracket are McLouth (1, 23-0), Ell-Saline (4, 18-3), Jayhawk-Linn (5, 16-3), and Hillsboro (8, 8-13).The championship game will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Field A. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today