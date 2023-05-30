The Rossville softball team is the 3A State Champion, rising up from the #6 seed to march its way to a 2-0 win over Santa Fe Trail in the title game last Friday in Manhattan. It was the second trip to the big dance in as many years for the Lady Dawgs, improving on a fourth-place finish in 2022.
Rossville squared off against Columbus High School in the opening round, blazing past the Titans in a 19-7 offensive explosion. The Dawgs racked up 14 hits, led by Kinsey Perine who was 4-5 with a triple and two doubles and four runs scored. Emma Mitchell was 3-4, and Kinley Porter went 2-3 with a double.
Brinley Dyche, Katie Speilman, and Nagos Hale all pitched in the contest for Rossville, with Dyche picking up the win.
In the semi-final game, Rossville took on Southeast of Saline, falling behind early and trailing for much of the ballgame. The Lady Dawgs eventually overcame the three-point deficit in the fifth by plating three of their own and moved into the lead in the sixth with a pair of runs. One more in the seventh gave the Dawgs the 6-4 win and a trip to the title game.
Dyche was credited with another win, giving up just one run on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out six. Perine, Hale, and Shayanne Haehn all had multiple hits in the game.
In the championship, Rossville plated two runs in the third on singles by Perine and Dyche, riding the two-point advantage to the end of the game to claim the first-place trophy—their second in school history and first in over two decades.
Dyche picked up her third win in the tournament with a stellar performance from the rubber, pitching a shut out on just two hits over seven innings of work, fanning ten. The Dawgs mustered just five hits in the game, with singles by Perine, Mitchell, Hale, Ryan Leathers, and Haehn.
While Rossville will lose senior pitcher Dyche, it will return 14 juniors from the 2023 squad, as well as eight sophomores and six freshmen. Many will return with ample experience, including Hale, Leathers, Mitchell, Porter and Perine.