Rossville softball state champs 23.jpg

The Rossville High School softball team won the 3A State Championship last Friday in Manhattan.

 Courtesy photo

The Rossville softball team is the 3A State Champion, rising up from the #6 seed to march its way to a 2-0 win over Santa Fe Trail in the title game last Friday in Manhattan. It was the second trip to the big dance in as many years for the Lady Dawgs, improving on a fourth-place finish in 2022.

Rossville squared off against Columbus High School in the opening round, blazing past the Titans in a 19-7 offensive explosion. The Dawgs racked up 14 hits, led by Kinsey Perine who was 4-5 with a triple and two doubles and four runs scored. Emma Mitchell was 3-4, and Kinley Porter went 2-3 with a double.