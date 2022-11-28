State Team Photo.jpg
Courtesy Photo

For the first time in school history, St. Marys High School will be adding a State Championship Football trophy to its collection, as the 2022 squad battled their way to a thrilling 44-41 win over Inman in the 1A title game Saturday in Hays.

In just his third year as St. Marys head coach, Kyle Schenk led his team to an 11-2 finish and a championship ring. While Schenk admits a state title was always on his mind, he says his goals for his team revolved around the things within their control.