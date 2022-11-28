For the first time in school history, St. Marys High School will be adding a State Championship Football trophy to its collection, as the 2022 squad battled their way to a thrilling 44-41 win over Inman in the 1A title game Saturday in Hays.
In just his third year as St. Marys head coach, Kyle Schenk led his team to an 11-2 finish and a championship ring. While Schenk admits a state title was always on his mind, he says his goals for his team revolved around the things within their control.
“Our goal was always the same every week: Play fast, physical and efficient. We definitely wanted to win state, but we took it one step at a time,” Schenk said.
The Bears got a boost early in the game when they recovered an Inman fumble on the first play from scrimmage at the 40-yard line.
Senior quarterback Keller Hurla came into the game with over 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing but struggled in the early stages of the title game to get his team going. After being sacked on third down, the Bear’s first possession ended with a punt on fourth and 27.
Inman fumbled again on its next possession, jumping on the ball after a seven-yard loss, putting them in third and long. However, the Teutons cleared the hurdle, finishing off a 14 play, 64-yard drive which culminated in a five-yard TD run by Inman quarterback Tanner Heckel. A missed two-point try would give the Teutons a 6-0 lead with just under four minutes left in the first quarter.
St. Marys would continue to struggle offensively, as James Rezac fumbled on the next possession to give Inman the ball on the 42-yard line. While the iron was hot, Inman struck with a 42-yard TD pass to wide open Harrison Brunk for six. The Bears headed into the second quarter down by 12.
Finally, St. Marys found some life on offense, as they took their next possession 64-yards in ten plays, aided by a 22-yard catch and run by junior receiver Nate Hutley. Hurla punched in the one-yard TD and the two-point conversion to bring the Bears to within four with just over nine minutes left in the half.
Inman fumbled once again on their next possession, recovered by St. Marys' Abe Huaracha. Hurla seized the momentum, scampering for a 47-yard touchdown run, his 23rd of the season. A successful two-point conversion put the Bears up 16-8.
St. Marys went on to score 22 unanswered in the quarter, when Hurla connected with Huaracha on two big plays, one for 42 yards and the other a seven-yard TD pass.
Inman put together a scoring drive before half-time, with a little help from the officiating crew. An interception by Hurla was negated due to a roughing the passer penalty, followed by a pass interference call that gave Inman the ball on the Bear 35-yard line. Heckel then picked his way through the St. Marys defense for a 35-yard touchdown run to make the half time score St. Marys 22, Inman 19.
Halftime stats showed how evenly matched the two teams were. Inman picked up ten first downs to St. Marys nine, while outgaining the Bears in total yards 183-182.
St. Marys got the ball to start the second half and returned the favor from the beginning of the game, immediately giving the ball to Inman via interception on the first play of the half.
Inman took full advantage of the misstep. Heckel ran the ball 61 yards on a QB keeper, setting up a four-yard touchdown off of a direct snap to senior running back Samuel Shober.
St. Marys responded through the air on the next possession. A pass to Howie Rezac in the flat turned into a 27-yard gain for the Bears moving the ball into Teuton territory. Cason Gomez grabbed a 15-yard pass, and Hutley capped the drive with a 28-yard reception for six.
Inman immediately punched back with a 48-yard TD pass to Harrison Brunk, giving them the 33-30 lead.
St. Marys was in danger of losing momentum, as they faced a fourth and two deep in their own territory on their next drive. But a 20-yard pitch and catch to Hutley gave the Bears new life, resulting in a 28-yard TD pass to Huaracha to regain the lead.
Inman took control once more in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard TD pass to Brunk. As the clock ticked down, the outcome was looking bleak for the Bears. With under three minutes to play, St. Marys found themselves down 41-38, with Inman driving.
The Tuetons took the ball down the field, within the Bear ten-yard line. But just when it looked like Inman would put the icing on the game and claim the title, Heckel fumbled on the one-yard line, giving the Bears a shot—albeit a long one—at the win.
In their hurry-up offense, the Bears began marching down the field. A false-start penalty was a bump in the road for St. Marys but a big pass interference call against Inman on third and 15 gave them new life with 42 clicks left on the clock.
Hurla found Hutley on a 21-yard pass play giving St. Marys a first and goal from the two. An offsides penalty against Inman made it first and goal from the one.
Hurla’s next rushing attempt was snubbed by the Teutons, prompting Inman to call timeout with 16 seconds left.
On his next attempt, Hurla was successful on a one-yard TD run, capping off an 11 play, 99-yard drive for the win and the state title. With nine seconds left, Mike Gallegos got one last punch in on the Teutons, with a walk off interception to make it official.
“I always believed our team would get a stop and go score,” Schenk said of the incredible finish. “I never had a doubt because we practice with great expectations of execution, and I knew Coach (Troy) Biladeau would put the offense in great positions to be successful.”
Hurla finished the game with 94 yards rushing with three touchdowns, and 403 yards passing with three touchdowns. Hutley had eight receptions for 153 yards and a TD, Huaracha had seven receptions for 149 yards and two TDs, and Kason Gomez had five receptions for 74 yards.
“This was a special team with a special group of seniors leading it,” Schenk concluded. “We knew Inman was a very talented team and they were going to be a great challenge. Coach Biladeau and Coach (CJ) Marple made great adjustments to the offense and defense as the game went along.”
St. Marys will lose six seniors when they return for the 2023 season, including Hurla, Huaracha, Gomez and James Rezac. They will return key skill positions in juniors Hutley, Gallegos, and sophomore Howie Rezac, as well as nearly all of their offensive and defensive lines.
Inman finished the 2022 season at 11-2, settling for the runner-up trophy for the second year in a row.