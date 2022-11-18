The chant rang out from the Raider Nation for the 12th time this season as undefeated Wamego rolled past McPherson 33-16 to advance to state.
That score didn't reflect the actual game however; the match-up with McPherson was the toughest game of the season for the Raiders.
Wamego was first on the scoreboard, with Hayden Oviatt running in the first Raider TD, a 58-yard scamper, with 4:54 remaining in the first period. Noah Ficke tapped in the kick for a 7-0 lead.
Wamego got close to the end zone as the clock wound down, but ended up scoring at the top of the second on a Ficke 24-yard field goal, 10-0. With 3:18 left, the Raiders were stymied at the four and Ficke had his second field goal of the night. That put Wamego up 13-0.
However, the Bullpups gathered some momentum as the half wound down, and scored on a 20-yard quarterback keeper. The point after failed, so the gap only closed to 13-6. McPherson stayed on a roll, picking off a Wamego pass, which set themselves up for a 26-yard field goal, making the half-time score 13-9.
To start the third quarter, the visitors pulled ahead of Wamego with a two-yard touchdown. With a good point after, the score moved to 16-13. That would be the last points McPherson put on the board.
The Raiders responded and at 3:36 in the third, Oviatt scored on a 17-yard run. Ficke's point after was good and Wamego regained the lead, 20-16, where the quarter ended.
Neither team scored on their first possession of the fourth quarter … which became a defensive duel. With 2:20 left in the game, Oviatt ran in his third TD of the night. Ficke's kick bounced off the upright, but that touchdown effectively sent the Raiders to state, making it a two-possession game.
Wamego wanted to make a statement.
The defense, with the help of some McPherson penalties, pinned the Bullpups on their one yard line. With a 1:26 left, the Raiders got the ball on downs, two plays later, Oviatt went through the McPherson line for a 7-yard final TD. Ficke's kick iced the cake, giving Wamego the 33-16 victory and state berth.
The win also made the 2022 team the most successful in Wamego football history.
The Raiders (12-0) will meet Bishop Miege (10-2) to claim the state title. Miege earned their spot by defeating St. Thomas Aquinas 38-28.
The 4A State Championship will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at Hummer Park in Topeka.