The 2012-2013 State Champion Lady Raider Basketball Team Friday was inducted into the 2022 Winter Class of the Wamego High School Hall of Fame. Kaylee Page, far left, was also inducted individually.

Those able to make the ceremony were players Kaylee Page, Lanie Page, Katie Baker, Rachel Griffitt, Jennifer Griffitt, Lakyn Rowden, Kasey Holle, and coaches Jana Biery, Andy Morton and Jim Page.

 Beth Day The Times

The Lady Raiders were honored Friday night as the 2012-13 Girls Basketball Team was inducted into the 2022 Winter Class of the Wamego High School Hall of Fame.

As well as the entire team, Kaylee Page was inducted individually.