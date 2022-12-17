The Lady Raiders were honored Friday night as the 2012-13 Girls Basketball Team was inducted into the 2022 Winter Class of the Wamego High School Hall of Fame.
As well as the entire team, Kaylee Page was inducted individually.
The team held a 25-1 record on its way to winning the KSHSAA 4A State Championship in 2013. They were undefeated North Central Kansas League champs heading into the post season. At the state tournament, they defeated Pratt in the opening round, before taking down Fort Scott in the semi-finals. The Lady Raiders then defeated defending state champion, and perennial powerhouse, McPherson 60-53 for the title.
The 2012-2013 team is: Rikki Alderson, Jennifer Griffitt, Kasey Holle, Laney Page, Lakyn Rowden, Maddie Vontz, Katie Baker, Rachel Griffitt, Kaylee Page, Alexis Pettay, Allison Seufert and Brooke Woodward. Jim Page was the head coach; assistant coaches were Andy Morton, Jana Biery.
Kaylee Page was individually inducted for her outstanding performances in basketball and tennis. She was a four-year letter winner in basketball, a member of the 2012-2013 State Champion Lady Raiders, two-time state player in tennis and the 2013-2014 Kansas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year. Page went to the University of Nebraska before transferring to Kansas State University to finish her basketball career.