State baseball tournament brackets announced
Beth Day
May 19, 2023
Updated 4 hrs ago

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the brackets for the state baseball tournaments.

Local teams are competing in the following events:

4A Baseball Tournament
Rock Creek, which enters the tournament as the number two seed with a 21-1 record, will take on Paola (7, 14-8) at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 25 at Dean Evans Stadium, Salina.

The winner of that game will play the winner of the McPherson (3, 18-4) – Larned/Lacrosse (6, 14-7) game at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26.

The teams on the other side of the bracket are Clay Center (1, 21-1), Fort Scott (4, 16-6), Abilene (5, 15-7) and Chanute (8, 14-8).

The championship game will be played at 5:45 p.m.

2-1A Baseball tournament
Onaga, which enters the tournament as the number four seed with an 18-3 record, will take on Medicine Lodge (5, 19-4) at 1:15 p.m., Thursday, May 25 at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

The winner of that game will play the winner of the Little River (1, 20-1) – St. Mary's Colgan (8, 12-11) game at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26.

The other teams in that bracket are Elkhart (2, 20-1), Marion (3, 19-2), Sedgwick (6, 18-5) and K.C. Christian (7, 15-8).

The championship game will be played at 5:45 p.m.