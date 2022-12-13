RC spiller.jpg

Mustang Yanci Spiller (11) tries to find a path through the Cowboy defenders.

 Courtesy photo Misty Vinduska

The Rock Creek boys basketball team split its second week of games, losing in a landslide to Abilene on Tuesday before redeeming themselves Friday with a convincing win over Council Grove.

The Mustangs traveled to Abilene for their Tuesday night game, hoping to challenge the Cowboys like they did last year in the sub-state finals. Unfortunately, it wasn’t in the cards, as Abilene ran away with the contest, 60-33.