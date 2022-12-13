The Rock Creek boys basketball team split its second week of games, losing in a landslide to Abilene on Tuesday before redeeming themselves Friday with a convincing win over Council Grove.
The Mustangs traveled to Abilene for their Tuesday night game, hoping to challenge the Cowboys like they did last year in the sub-state finals. Unfortunately, it wasn’t in the cards, as Abilene ran away with the contest, 60-33.
“We played extremely poorly,” new Mustang head coach Justin Smith said after the game. “We started the game out OK but then we didn’t take care of the ball or rebound. Against one of the top 4A teams in the state, you can’t do that.”
Rock Creek fared much better on Friday night, when they finished a three-game road trip at Council Grove.
Rock Creek led at the end of every quarter, getting off to a 13-12 first quarter, and taking a 33-29 lead into halftime. The Mustangs continued to separate in the second half, finding themselves up by ten at the end of three, and finishing out the game 64-50.
“We played better in this game (than against Abilene), we had more energy and effort,” Smith said of the win. “We played pretty well defensively and rebounded better. We were led in scoring by Coley Burgess with 22 points and four steals, Daegen Vinduska had 13 points, 15 rebounds and three steals, Dalton Whitworth finished with 13 points, and Ethan Burgess had 10 points, three steals, and three assists.”
Rock Creek hosted their first home game of the season on Tuesday vs. St. Marys, then hosts Wabaunsee on Friday night.