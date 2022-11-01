Silence cuts through the Rock Creek student section as the volleyball passes over the net, falling to the floor with a dull “thud”. Cheering erupts from the student section, while the Paola Panthers dive desperately to catch the final point.

For the first time since 2008, the Rock Creek volleyball team spiked their way into the KSHSAA State Championship, played this year in Hutchinson, and the match against Paola was a win.