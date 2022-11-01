Silence cuts through the Rock Creek student section as the volleyball passes over the net, falling to the floor with a dull “thud”. Cheering erupts from the student section, while the Paola Panthers dive desperately to catch the final point.
For the first time since 2008, the Rock Creek volleyball team spiked their way into the KSHSAA State Championship, played this year in Hutchinson, and the match against Paola was a win.
Ayla Klingenberg said most of their team “came straight from JV to varsity.” Although they didn’t have much experience on the varsity team, “For us to do that good is a big accomplishment, and a lot of people had to make adjustments and play positions they don’t normally play,” said Klingenberg. “I felt like we all played super well. We were very proud of that”.
Rock Creek opened Friday against Paola in the first game of the state championship. The Panthers put up a good fight, but the Rock Creek Mustangs trampled them during the second set, taking the match.
Even though the next two games were a loss, getting to state was a huge victory for the team.
Devan Christensen said “we knew the pool was going to be really tough, but we wanted to win, we wanted to do the best we could with what we had.”
Klingenberg mentioned that losing to Bishop Miege, the 2022-23 state champions, threw the team off a bit.
“They play tough 6A teams, but they make into the 4A division,” she said, “and then they come out with the worst record, ranked eighth. Typically, if we would have played like an actual eighth seed, we would have played the second day, like in semifinals.” The team doesn’t go down easily though. “We were proud of ourselves for what we did,” said Klingenberg, “I’m proud of us for making it to state”.
Positivity is key in team sports, and Klingenberg described Christensen as the “the best hype man on the team.” She explained that when she is on the court, she tends to “think negatively ... I get in my head a lot,” but “super supporting teammates and stuff, it kind of just like, relaxes me.”
That’s where Christensen shines the most.
“I love the sport so much, and I love playing with all of them, so everytime they do anything good I just want them to know how proud I am of them,” said Christensen. Even when going toe to toe with Bishop Miege, Christensen said they “went in thinking let’s just do the best we can.” Before games “we’d just tell each other … we love you, and we’re gonna do great, and no matter what happens we’re going to stay up.”
The team will always proudly support each other, even in the face of defeat.
While the Lady Mustangs won their opening round against Paola 25-23, 25-16, they lost their second two matches — first to Andale, 11-25, 10-25, then to Bishop Miege, 20-25, 6-25. Meige went on to win the championship by defeating Andale in the finals 25-22, 32-30.