The St. Marys Lady Bear softball team took second place at the 2-1A State Championship held last week in Pratt.

 Courtesy Photo

St. Marys softball captured bling at the 2-1A State Tournament last week in Pratt, advancing to the title game and losing a close 3-0 game to undefeated state champ McLouth to settle for second. After a dismal 6-14 finish in 2022, the Lady Bears had a turn-around season this year, taking an 18-5 record into the state tournament after defeating Eskridge in the regional championship in Alma the week prior.

Despite eight state titles since 1997, the 2023 season marks the first state hardware earned by the Bears since 2009.