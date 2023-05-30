St. Marys softball captured bling at the 2-1A State Tournament last week in Pratt, advancing to the title game and losing a close 3-0 game to undefeated state champ McLouth to settle for second. After a dismal 6-14 finish in 2022, the Lady Bears had a turn-around season this year, taking an 18-5 record into the state tournament after defeating Eskridge in the regional championship in Alma the week prior.
Despite eight state titles since 1997, the 2023 season marks the first state hardware earned by the Bears since 2009.
The Bears came into the state seeded sixth, which paired them up against a 20-1 Central Heights in the opening round. Unphased by the record, St. Marys took it to Heights with big innings in the second, third, and sixth to build to a 12-0 win.
Senior Lily SinghDhillon paved the way from the way for the Bears, giving up no runs on two hits and striking out nine in a complete game effort from the rubber, and going 3-5 at the plate. Haidyn Falk was 3-4 with a triple and Addi Figge also went 3-4.
The win earned St. Marys a semi-final match up against the two-seed Leon-Bluestem. Again, unimpressed by Bluestem’s 23-1 record, St. Marys took an early lead and built on it, arriving at an 8-1 victory by the end of the game. SinghDhillon put in another seven innings of work, giving up one run on three hits and retiring 12 by strike out. Brenna Smith led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with a homer. Maizie Kent, Cat Moylan and Falk also had multiple hits in the game.
In the championship game, St. Marys faced off against unbeaten McLouth High School. It would prove to be a nearly scoreless affair, with the exception of three runs plated by McLouth in the bottom of the second. SinghDhillon threw another 92 pitches in her third complete game of the tournament, giving up the three runs on five hits and picking up 8 K’s. St. Marys bats were stifled by McClouth’s Corissa Bandel, who was one hit away from a perfect game and struck out 13 Bears. Figge had the lone hit for St. Marys.
St. Marys will return several key players next year, including Moylan, Smith, Figge and Kent as they look to capitalize on this season’s success.