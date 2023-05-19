SM Softball.jpg

The St. Marys Lady Bears Softball Team is the Regional Champion and heads to the 2-1A State Tournament.

 Courtesy Photo

The Lady Bears will head to the state tournament as a result winning the Regional Championship title.

In the first game game of the 2-1A Regional at Wabaunsee last Tuesday, top seed St. Marys took down the home team Lady Chargers (8, 5-14) in a 5-1 match-up.