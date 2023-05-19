The Lady Bears will head to the state tournament as a result winning the Regional Championship title.
In the first game game of the 2-1A Regional at Wabaunsee last Tuesday, top seed St. Marys took down the home team Lady Chargers (8, 5-14) in a 5-1 match-up.
St. Marys got things started in the first inning, when Lily SinghDhillon struck out the first three Wabaunsee batters. When it was their turn at the plate, the Lady Bears plated three – Catherine Moylan on a pitching error, and a Brenna Smith homer which also sent courtesy runner Kaylee Anderson across the plate. The second inning was scoreless, but St. Marys added a run in the third, when Mazie Kent scored on a catcher error.
Neither team had a fourth or fifth inning score, Wabaunsee's only run of the game came in the top of the sixth when Izzy Wright came home. The Bears answered that run when Haidyn Falk scored on a Raegan Gideon grounder. The resulting 5-1 score let the Bears advance to the semi-finals the next day, when they took on Onaga.
The Lady Bears made quick work of the Onaga Buffalo in the semi-final game, downing the fifth seeded team 12-0 in four-and-a-half innings. Lily SinghDhillon quickly struck out the first three Onaga batters, then she hit a homer to score St. Marys' first run. A Kaycee SinghDhillon single added an Anderson run for the 2-0 score. The second inning was similar, with a quick three outs, then St. Marys coming to the plate. This time, three Bears scored – Emma Zemek off a Kent double to left field and Addie Figge and Kent on an Lily SinghDhillon double to right field. The Lady Bears kept the bats going in the third and fourth inning, scoring three and four runs respectively to take the game.
The win set up the championship game with the second seeded Mission Valley, which the Lady Bears took 4-2.
Neither team got an advantage in the first inning, but the Lady Bears plated the first of two runners in the bottom of the second. Mission Valley had a pick off attempt, and Falk scored on a wild pitch. Zemek advanced to third, then a Kent grounder to the shortstop brought her home.
Mission Valley got their two runs in the top of the third inning to tie up the game 2-2. However, St. Marys responded off a Gideon single, which plated Kaycee SinghDhillon to give the lead back to the Bears.
The game went scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, St. Marys added a run when Smith beat the ball Kaycee SinghDhillon had grounded out to the second base. The resulting 4-2 score took the game – and the championship.
The Bears will go into the state tournament as the sixth seed. They will take on Central Heights (3, 20-1) at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 25, on Field B of the Green Sports Complex in Pratt.
Box Scores
Game 1
W: 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 – 1
SM: 3-0-1-0-0-1-X – 5
W RBI: A. Wright, 1.
W Hits: Paxton Meyer, 2; Sadie Hartwich, 1.
W Runs: Izzy Wright, 1.
SM RBI: Brenna Smith, 2.
SM Hits: Lily SinghDhillon, Smith, Haidyn Falk, Raegan Gideon, 1 each.
SM Runs: Mazie Kent, Catherine Moylan, Smith, Falk, 1 each.
Game 2
O: 0-0-0-0-0-X-X – 0
SM: 2-3-3-4-X-X-X – 12
O RBI: 0
O Hits: A. DeChant, E. Conger, 1 each.
O Runs: 0
SM RBI: L. SinghDhillon, 3; Kent, Gideon, Addie Figge, 3 each; Moylan, Kaycee SinghDhillon, Falk, 1 each.
SM Hits: Kent, L. SinghDhillon, Smith, K. SinghDhillon, Falk, Figge, 2 each.
SM Runs: Figge, Falk, K. SinghDhillon, 2 each; Kent, L. SinghDhillon, Emma Zemek, Gideon, 1 each.
Game 3
MV: 0-0-2-0-0-0-0 – 2
SM: 0-2-1-0-0-1-X – 4
RBI: Kent, K. SinghDhillon, Gideon, 1 each.
Hits: Smith, K. SinghDhillon, Gideon, 2 each; Kent, Zemek, 1 each.
Runs: Smith, K. SinghDhillon, Falk, Zemek, 1 each.