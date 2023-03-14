The St. Marys boys’ basketball team made a return trip to the KSHSAA 2A State Tournament last week, after pulling off an overtime upset of Lyndon High School to win their sub-state the week prior. The win was head coach Will Spradling’s 100th since taking the reins of the program six years ago. In that time, his teams have won three league titles, played in five sub-state championship games, and made the final four and state championship game.
This year’s appearance at state may have been a shock to a lot of basketball fans, as the Bears finished the regular season with an underwhelming 12-7 record, and remained unranked throughout the season. While they maintained senior guard and scoring wizard Keller Hurla, the Bears lost the bulk of last year’s team, including post presence Fred Criqui.
But, as has been the trend under Spradling, this year’s squad made up for any lack of talent with grit and a championship attitude. They headed to Bramlage on Wednesday night for a first round match-up against the third seeded Moundridge Wildcats, who came into the tournament with a 20-3 record.
The Bears hung tough in the first quarter, staying within six points of the Wildcats at the end of the first eight minutes of play. In the second quarter, Moundridge built to a ten-point lead, but St. Marys was able to claw back to within eight by halftime.
“I thought that we played pretty well in the first quarter, just had a few stretches where we didn't rebound very well and struggled to score,” Spradling said after the game. However, the wheels began to fall off after the break, as shooting accuracy plummeted for the Bears.
“The third quarter was a tough one, I actually thought we got some pretty good shots that just didn't seem to fall, and they made everything,” Spradling added. “From there we were trying to play catch up and that is tough against a team that handles the ball so well and can make free throws.”
St. Marys go-to scorer, Keller Hurla, was largely a non-factor on offense, hitting just four of 23 from the floor and only making one of 12 attempted three-pointers. He finished the game with 11 points, in a tie with Brady Hurla for team leader. The supporting cast members didn’t fair well either, with Howard Rezac coming away with four, Joshua Deiter with three, and Kason Gomez with two.
As a team, St. Marys shot a disappointing 22 percent from the floor compared to 58 percent by the ‘Cats. Moundridge also hit three from behind the arc and was a perfect 100 percent from the line which netted them an additional nine points. By the final buzzer, the ‘Cats crushed the Bears 63-31 to move on in the tournament, eventually winning the title game over Wichita Independent.
Despite the loss, Spradling was pleased with his squad and is optimistic about the future of St. Marys basketball.
“I couldn't be prouder of this team for what they achieved this season,” Spradling said. “It was our third year in a row winning the Mid-East League and our third time in four years making it to state. Our seniors were awesome leaders and everyone was completely bought into what we needed to do to win games. I don't think I have ever had a team play as hard as them and that is why I knew walking into every game that we always had a chance.
“I am really excited about the future here at St. Marys,” Spradling concluded. “A few of our young players have shined on varsity all year such as junior Nate Hutley, sophomores Brady Hurla and Howie Rezac, and freshman Zach Sommars. We have some other really good players that didn't get the opportunity to play varsity this year but will play a large role for us next year.”
St. Marys finished the season at 16-8, and 9-1 in league play. Keller Hurla finished his senior season with 534 total points, and averaged almost 27 per game. He recently announced his intentions to play football for Washburn University in the fall.