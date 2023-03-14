The St. Marys boys’ basketball team made a return trip to the KSHSAA 2A State Tournament last week, after pulling off an overtime upset of Lyndon High School to win their sub-state the week prior. The win was head coach Will Spradling’s 100th since taking the reins of the program six years ago. In that time, his teams have won three league titles, played in five sub-state championship games, and made the final four and state championship game.

This year’s appearance at state may have been a shock to a lot of basketball fans, as the Bears finished the regular season with an underwhelming 12-7 record, and remained unranked throughout the season. While they maintained senior guard and scoring wizard Keller Hurla, the Bears lost the bulk of last year’s team, including post presence Fred Criqui.